authID.ai, Formerly Ipsidy, Introduces New Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

authID.ai, Formerly Ipsidy, Introduces New Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recognized Global Leaders in Digital Transformation and Innovation from Standard Chartered Bank, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Progress Partners and Temenos join Board

Denver, CO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai (www.authid.ai) (formerly Ipsidy) [IDTYD], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity verification solutions, today introduced its new non-executive directors to Company shareholders and stakeholders. The four new members join Chairman Phillip Kumnick, along with Philip Broenniman, and newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Tom Thimot. The new appointments strengthen the Company’s broad industry experience, and aim to provide guidance, support, and oversight as the Company expands its technology offering and works to deepen its business pipeline.

In addition to Tom Thimot, the new Directors are:

  • Dr. Michael Gorriz, Chief Information Officer of Standard Chartered Bank
  • Michael Koehneman, recently Global Advisory Chief Operating Officer at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
  • Sanjay Puri, Managing Director at Progress Partners
  • Jacqueline White, President, Americas at Temenos

“We are honored to welcome such highly-regarded industry experts to our Board,” authID.ai Chairman Phillip Kumnick noted. “These Directors bring exceptional expertise leading large-scale digital transformation and innovation initiatives across many of the industries we serve. Their participation also validates the strength of our technology and reflects their confidence in our goal to be the preferred global platform for biometric identity authentication, powered by the most sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies.”

“The primary challenge for 21st century financial institutions is the safety and security of their customers' data and assets,” Ms. White commented. “Ensuring that organizations recognize every customer before a transaction takes place means implementing next-generation biometric authentication solution technology now. I’m thrilled to offer my voice and experience on the Board and help usher in the next era of biometric authentication, led by authID.”

“Customer authentication and verification is paramount in any digital business,” said Dr. Gorriz. “The seamless integration of this important service in your technology stack at an affordable cost is the basis for any digital growth strategy. authID offers a Biometric Identity-as-a-Service platform, built with the most advanced AI techniques. Every company which is on a digital transformation journey should be considering integrating authID to enhance their offering.”

Additional background on these new Directors:

Dr. Michael Gorriz brings decades of technology and digital transformation leadership across banking and automotive industries. In his current role as CIO at Standard Chartered Bank, he has built a modern, cloud-based architecture, laying the foundation for the bank’s digital agenda like mobile-only banking in Africa, Hong Kong, and Indonesia. Dr. Gorriz is also responsible for SC Ventures which builds innovative companies in the financial services domain. Prior, he spent nearly 30 years at Daimler AG where in his most recent position as CIO, he was globally responsible for strategy, planning, and development of the Group’s IT systems, and was instrumental in driving digital transformation.

Mike Koehneman, CPA, brings significant accounting, risk management and operations experience to the Board from his nearly four decades at PwC, a global leader in advisory and professional services. Most recently, he was PwC's Global Advisory Chief Operating Officer and Human Capital Leader, where he led worldwide operations for the Advisory business, overseeing 50,000 professionals. Prior, Mr. Koehneman served as the U.S Advisory Operations leader responsible for the oversight of Advisory services for PwC, including business unit performance, finance, investments, human resources, acquisitions, and administration. In addition, he served as the Lead Engagement Partner for several Public and Non-public Company audits.

Sanjay Puri brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry to this role. Mr. Puri served as a sell-side equity research analyst at Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette and then Thomas Weisel Partners, worked in leveraged finance and merchant banking at Paribas Capital, and was a senior analyst and Sector Head at equity long-short hedge fund, Walker Smith Capital. He then went on to become the co-founder of two other investment funds. Since, Mr. Puri has played critical advisory roles for many successful, high-growth businesses across fintech, entertainment/media, software, ecommerce and subscription industries, as well as family offices. In his current position as Managing Director at Progress Partners, Mr. Puri is focused on identifying capital raising and M&A opportunities for a variety of clients. He also co-founded and serves on the Board of Progress Acquisition Corp ( PGRW), the firm’s first SPAC.

Jacqueline White is a renowned leader in enterprise technology software and IT consulting. Having held global positions at SAP, Oracle and Accenture, and currently as President, Americas at Temenos, Ms. White has overseen multiple large, complex integration initiatives. She brings a passion for delivering complex, mission-critical technical solutions that solve strategic business problems, and has implemented world class technology to further digital transformation within financial institutions.

About authID.ai:

authID.ai (Ipsidy Inc.) (

IDTYD, Financial) (www.authID.ai). Recognise Your Customer™. Our mission is to eliminate all passwords, and to be the preferred global platform for biometric identity authentication. The authID.ai Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivers a suite of biometric identity proofing and authenticationsolutions that establish security and trust in today’s digital world. Our vision is to enable every organization to “Recognise Your Customer” instantly, without friction or loss of privacy, powered by the most sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies.

authID.ai is headquartered in the United States and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on authID.ai can be found at www.authID.ai or contact us at [email protected].

Contacts:

Phillip L. Kumnick, Chairman[email protected]
Tom Thimot, Chief Executive Officer[email protected]

Media:

Emily Porro
Senior Vice President
Makovsky
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3MTgxMSM0MjczMTY2IzUwMDA3MDEzOA==
1f96d633-9c1d-45d3-87b8-83bd3aa7772d

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment