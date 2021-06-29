Braxia Scientific Launches Psilocybin-Assisted Clinical Therapy Training Program to Develop New Generation of Qualified Physicians, Psychotherapists and Psychologists for Mental Health

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 496), a medical research company with clinics providing novel ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce it has launched its psilocybin-assisted clinical therapy training program. Through this program, Braxia will develop, train and support a new generation of qualified, skilled in best practices independent medical physicians, psychologists and psychotherapists to implement safe and effective psilocybin-assisted therapy for patients with depression. The therapists will participate in the provision of psychotherapy in upcoming clinical trials at Braxia evaluating the safety and efficacy of psilocybin in depression. The Company anticipates that, pending regulatory approval of psilocybin, therapists would also be trained to implement psychedelics in clinical practice.

Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy is a rapidly growing and evolving area of interest for medical professionals, clinicians and patients with multiple mental health conditions including depression. Psilocybin-assisted therapy combines the effects of psilocybin with the support of a qualified and trusted therapist. The psychotherapy component of the psilocybin treatment allows a patient to process the psilocybin experience with the therapist, providing the basis for a better outcome with treatment.

"We are encouraged to see the growing number of clinical studies focused on demonstrating that psilocybin, and other potential psychedelics, may be safe and effective in treating people with multiple mental health conditions including treatment-resistant depression," said Roger McIntyre, CEO, Braxia Scientific. "Although psilocybin is available mostly to participants in clinical research trials, we are focused on providing healthcare professionals with the training, competencies and practical experience to address the need for safe, legal and affordable access to high-quality psilocybin-assisted therapy as these innovative treatments prepare for regulatory approval. As mental health professionals, we continually strive to deliver innovative treatment options that will result in better outcomes in persons affected by depression and related disorders for the short and long term."

Braxia Institute Launches its First Psilocybin-Assisted Clinical Therapy Training in Canada

Braxia's psilocybin-assisted clinical training is an exciting new program for independent and qualified physicians, psychologists and psychotherapists that are passionate about helping people with mental conditions such as treatment-resistant depression. Trainees will experience and learn through didactic teaching, peer teaching, group discussion and simulations followed by a practicum component. Through the practicum, medical professionals will gain experience in administering psilocybin-assisted therapy for participants with depression as part of any approved clinical trial. Through this program, medical professionals will be fully competent to perform psilocybin-assisted therapy for future clinical trials and possibly clinical care, upon any future regulatory approval of psilocybin.

For more information on the Braxia Institute Psilocybin-Assisted Clinical Therapy training, or to enroll as a qualified and licenced medical physician, psychotherapist or psychologist, please visit https://braxiascientific.com/institute/.

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific, is a medical research company with clinics that provide innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders. Through its medical solutions the Company aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based mental disorders such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia Scientific is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics providing treatment for mental health disorders and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. The Company develops ketamine and psilocybin derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Braxia Scientific, through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-onset treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

