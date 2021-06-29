Tripadvisor Unveils New App as Summer Travel Rebounds

PR Newswire

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor , the world's largest travel guidance platform, today unveiled a newly refreshed mobile app for iOS and Android users, just in time for the summer travel rebound happening across the globe. The new app aims to make us all travel better. Whether you're planning ahead or on the go, get the most out of your next trip with guidance from millions of travelers like you -- be it a nearby weekend getaway or an international adventure. Travelers can download the new Tripadvisor app via the App Store or Google Play .

The app launch coincides with the roll out of a new digital campaign, reminding travelers that "vacations miss you" and that Tripadvisor is the easiest way to discover what they've been missing, whether planning or on-the-go.

"We took this past year to refresh our native app to better surface timely and relevant guidance and tips from travelers who have been there before. Providing more personalized inspiration for consumers, whether they're already at their destination looking for a hidden gem nearby or planning ahead, is exactly how we're helping everyone become better travelers," said Lindsay Nelson, Chief Experience and Brand Officer, Tripadvisor, Inc.

Key app features:

Get travel guidance and tips: Access millions of recent traveler reviews; search and discover traveler-recommended places nearby and view them on a map; and read new Travel Guides for unique ways to experience a destination with expert tips.



Access millions of recent traveler reviews; and discover traveler-recommended places nearby and view them on a and read new for unique ways to experience a destination with expert tips. Book all your travel plans in one place: From over 400,000 experiences and 2.3 million accommodations worldwide with free cancellations in case your plans change.



From over 400,000 experiences and 2.3 million accommodations worldwide with free cancellations in case your plans change. Use the Trips planning tool to save and organize traveler-recommended places; then see your saves on a map, as well as share and collaborate with your travel companions.



planning tool to save and organize traveler-recommended places; then see your saves on a map, as well as share and collaborate with your travel companions. Travel confidently with the latest COVID-19 health and safety information for hotels, restaurants, tours, and attractions.



for hotels, restaurants, tours, and attractions. Guide other travelers: Submit travel and dining reviews and photos of places you've visited. Post your own travel questions in the Tripadvisor forums and share your knowledge with others.



Submit travel and dining of places you've visited. Post your own travel questions in the Tripadvisor forums and share your knowledge with others. JoinTripadvisor Plus, our new travel membership that unlocks endless savings on hotels, experiences, flights, and rental cars for any trip, big or small, as often as you like.

Tripadvisor Unveils "Vacations Miss You" Digital Campaign

Just in time for peak summer travel season, Tripadvisor partnered with Stink Studios to develop a digital campaign to inspire U.S. consumers to get ready to travel again. After more than a year of staying at home and missing the people, places and things we care about, it's important to make the next vacation count. As seen in :30 and :15 second digital videos on the Tripadvisor social media channels and website , the creative shows that travelers aren't the only ones who miss vacations -- our suitcases do, too, and they can't wait to get back out there.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 887 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io , www.cruisecritic.com , www.flipkey.com , www.thefork.com , www.helloreco.com , www.holidaylettings.co.uk , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.seatguru.com , www.singleplatform.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com , and www.viator.com .

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2021

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

