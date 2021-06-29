2U, Inc. Announces Acquisition of edX Assets

PR Newswire

LANHAM, Md., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of edX's assets, including the edX brand, website, and marketplace, for $800 million in cash consideration. A joint release from 2U and edX with details of the transaction's benefits to students, universities, and the future of higher education can be found at: transformingdigitaleducation.com/press-release .

2U Chief Financial Officer Paul Lalljie said, "We are excited about the significant opportunities this transaction provides to create value for shareholders and all of our stakeholders by further solidifying 2U's position as the leading digital transformation partner to great nonprofit universities and extending our reach and ability to deliver high-quality online education offerings that meet the growing global demand from learners and corporations."

Acquisition Expands 2U's Leadership Position, Expected to Improve Marketing Efficiency

Together, 2U and edX will reach over 50 million learners globally, serve more than 230 universities and corporate partners, and offer over 3,500 digital programs on the world's most comprehensive free-to-degree online education marketplace. The combination of 2U's industry-leading marketing capabilities and the thriving marketplace at edX.org, which had more than 120 million visits in 2020, is expected to establish a scalable and sustainable marketing advantage and drive 10%-15% annual marketing cost efficiencies.

Lalljie continued, "We believe today's transaction enhances 2U's momentum, as our business continues to perform well and our second quarter results remain on track with our expectations. To facilitate the transaction, we closed on a $475 million senior secured term loan with attractive terms, including the ability to repay the debt at par in the event the transaction does not close."

Transaction Details

2U will fund the transaction with cash on hand, which includes the proceeds of the recently funded term loan. The transaction is expected to close within 120 days, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction has been approved by 2U and edX's boards of directors and is not subject to any shareholder approval or financing contingency. Morgan Stanley and Co. LLC is serving as sole financial advisor to 2U and Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal advisor to 2U.

Senior Secured Term Loan

On June 28, 2021, 2U entered into a new $475 million senior secured Term Loan B.

The loan has a final maturity date of December 2024 and bears interest at a rate of adjusted LIBOR (with a floor of 0.75%) plus 5.75%. The loan has an original issue discount of 98.25 and an annual amortization of 1.0%. The Term Loan Credit Agreement contains customary conditions to borrowing, events of default, and covenants—including covenants that restrict the Company's ability to incur additional indebtedness, grant liens, make investments and acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase equity interests in the Company, and enter into affiliate transactions and asset sales.

Expected Financial Impact

In its most recent fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, edX reported, on a non-profit basis, revenues of $84.7 million and an operating loss of $17.4 million. The transaction is expected to be accretive to 2U's adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2023, and dilutive to adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2022 by a low single-digit percentage.

Affirming Business Outlook for Fiscal Year 2021

2U also affirmed its guidance provided on April 28, 2021 as part of its first quarter 2021 earnings release, a copy of which is available at 2U's Investor Relations website here .

This affirmation of guidance does not include any potential impact from the edX transaction.

Transaction Conference Call

2U will be hosting an investor conference call to discuss further details of the acquisition today, June 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast, please visit https://www.transformingdigitaleducation.com/investor-materials/ . To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-866-211-4957, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-873-415-0266, using the conference ID #8965286. A recording of the webcast will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the 2U website at http://investor.2u.com .

