Piedmont Healthcare Partners with Axon to Provide De-escalation Tools to Hospitals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, announced today that Piedmont Healthcare will equip hospital security officers across several Georgia hospital campuses with TASER 7 energy weapons, Axon Body 3 cameras and licenses to the digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence.

Piedmont Healthcare is a state-wide hospital network in Georgia, serving over 2.7 million patients last year. Dedicated to providing the best transparency and de-escalation tools to ensure staff, patients and visitors are kept safe, Piedmont will deploy body-worn cameras and TASER energy weapons to hospital security across nine locations in Georgia. By joining the Axon network, Piedmont's Public Safety team will be able to effectively and safely respond to critical situations based on their strategic officer concept: to provide all hospital security officers with the tools they need to make important decisions in real time.



"Having these tools available is a part of our desire to equip the best healthcare security team possible," says Mike Hodges, MA, CHPA- System Director of Piedmont Public Safety. "It is important to us that our officers are capable of responding effectively to all tactical challenges in order to provide the best possible patient care environment. We are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of those we serve by keeping people safe."



"We are excited to partner with Piedmont as they join the Axon network to increase safety and transparency at their hospitals," says General Manager of Axon's Commercial and Private Security sectors, Mike Shore. "Axon's TASER energy weapons, body cameras and incident management software will provide a holistic solution that enables Piedmont to provide their patients, guests and staff with a safer environment."



Piedmont Healthcare joins dozens of other innovative hospital systems adopting Axon safety technologies in the US. Axon is bringing its suite of advanced technology solutions to commercial and private security markets, including expansion into hospitals and healthcare systems in order to provide safety and peace of mind. These industries are now able to benefit from the same transparency and efficiency capabilities that the Axon network is driving in public safety.



About Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont Healthcare empowers communities to connect with safe and high-quality care, conveniently, every step of the way. Our promise is to make a positive difference in every life we touch and today we are creating a destination known for the best clinicians and a safe one-of-a-kind experience that always puts patients first. Founded in 1905, we are a private, not-for-profit organization with over 23,000 employees caring for 2.7 million patients across 800 locations and serving communities that comprise 70 percent of Georgia's population. Piedmont provides safe, convenient and high-quality care across 11 hospitals, 35 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 2,500 Piedmont Clinic members. In 2019, Forbes listed us as one of the Top10 Employers in Georgia, Piedmont became Great Place to Work-Certified™, which was repeated in 2020. In FY 2020, Piedmont provided $393 million in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities we serve. For more information, visit piedmont.org.



About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 251,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.



