AWH Partners and Funds Managed by Apollo Global Management Acquire DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim - Orange County

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AWH Partners and Funds Managed by Apollo Global Management Acquire DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim - Orange County

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AWH Partners, LLC and funds managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (

NYSE:APO, Financial) have acquired DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim - Orange County. As a result of the deal, Spire Hospitalityhas taken over management of the property from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HOTEL_IMAGE.jpg

"This acquisition, which took almost 12 months from agreement to closing and included assuming existing debt, required discipline and focus through much of the pandemic," said Russell Flicker, co-founder and managing partner of AWH Partners. "The property's adjacency to prominent travel destinations and the Anaheim Convention Center, one of the market's largest demand engines, positions DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim - Orange County for success. We expect this property to outperform its competitors as we complete a fulsome renovation and corporate demand in the city resumes."

The 461-key property has a fitness center, room services, a business center, an outdoor pool, and a tennis court. There are several dining options on the property, including 1Hundred, a lobby bar with big screen sports entertainment; KoffeeKITCHEN, an urban kitchen serving locally-sourced produce and Starbucks coffee; and Trofi Restaurant & Bar, which serves fine California cuisine.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim - Orange County has 31,982 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space across two floors and 20 meeting rooms in total.

Adjacent to the UCI Medical Center, the property is in proximity to Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Disneyland / Disneyland California Adventure, and the Anaheim Convention Center.

"Anaheim is a year-round destination for leisure, corporate, medical, convention, and group travel, with a robust economy," said Dan Kwon, real estate private equity partner at Apollo. "This is a centrally located property in a high-growth submarket, with proximate demand drivers and ongoing development."

About AWH Partners, LLC
AWH Partners, LLC ("AWH") is a privately held real estate investment firm formed by alumni of The Blackstone Group and The Related Companies. Since 2010, AWH and its principals, Russ Flicker, Jon Rosenfeld and Chad Cooley, have amassed a sizeable portfolio of hotels across the country. AWH owns Spire Hospitality, a top-tier, national hospitality platform and AWH Development, a full-service real estate development company, providing complete vertical integration in the hospitality investment space. For more information, please visit www.awhpartners.com.

About Apollo Global Management
Apollo (NYSE: APO) is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies; yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About Spire Hospitality
Spire Hospitality, led by CEO Chris Russell, is a third-party operator of 6,000 room keys and 300,000 square feet of meeting space across 17 states. The Spire portfolio, with a focus on large, full-service hotels, includes unique independent properties and premier branded assets across Hilton Hotels & Resorts (HLT), Marriott International (MAR) and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). Spire Hospitality offers expertise in all facets of hospitality management and is committed to preserving, protecting and enhancing the value of hotel real estate. www.spirehotels.com

Media Contact:
CJ Arlotta
CJ Media Solutions for AWH Partners
C: 631-572-3079
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY26229&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-partners-and-funds-managed-by-apollo-global-management-acquire-doubletree-by-hilton-hotel-anaheim---orange-county-301321346.html

SOURCE AWH Partners

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY26229&Transmission_Id=202106290730PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY26229&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment