Jacobs to Develop Smart City Masterplans for Three Greenfield Industrial Developments in South India

PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs ( NYSE:J, Financial) has been selected by National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) to deliver master planning and preliminary engineering design services for three greenfield industrial developments in South India. The projects, under the third phase of the NICDC's National Industrial Corridor Development Program, aim to reimagine industrial cities in India and create new global manufacturing and investment destinations with world-class road, rail, water, power and social infrastructure.

Jacobs will provide innovative, evidence-based master planning and engineering design solutions to bring NICDC's vision for a global manufacturing hub transformed for the 21st century to life using cutting-edge technology. By combining information and communication technologies with the latest digital delivery and modelling tools, Jacobs will deliver data-driven generative designs, advanced visualization techniques and smarter integration of city infrastructure.

"We've been working with NICDC in India for the past 12 years," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Patrick Hill. "These latest appointments give us the opportunity to combine that experience with the recent advances in digital and technology to set the new standard of excellence for industrial developments, to help diversify India's economy and to deliver long-term economic growth."

The clusters, located at Palakkad in Kerala, and Ponneri and Dharmapuri-Salem in Tamil Nadu, will extend the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor to Kochi. Jacobs will also deliver the economic feasibility assessment to help shape environmentally and economically resilient developments long into the future. When complete, the new smart cities are expected to attract businesses manufacturing high-value products with excellent export potential and help fuel economic and socio-economic development in the region.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-to-develop-smart-city-masterplans-for-three-greenfield-industrial-developments-in-south-india-301320938.html

SOURCE Jacobs