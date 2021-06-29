Conagra Brands Launches Extensive Summer Line-up of New Product Innovation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Conagra Brands Launches Extensive Summer Line-up of New Product Innovation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

From hearty to health-conscious, new meals and sides offer something for everyone

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is kicking off summer with some exciting additions to the company's portfolio. From meals and sides bursting with flavor and quality, to delicious new plant-based offerings, Conagra's latest foods deliver great taste, convenience, and value, perfect for any occasion.

CB_HCZeroSesameChicken.jpg

A Fresh Look at Frozen
Conagra offers an unrivaled collection of brands within single-serve frozen meals, and with new dishes coming from Healthy Choice®, Banquet®, Marie Callender's ® and Hungry Man®, there's something on the menu to please everyone.

  • Healthy Choice Zero: These keto-friendly meals are all in on flavor, with less than 10g net carbs and no added sugar. Smart carb swaps like zoodles and riced cauliflower are part of a delicious collection of meals that includes Tomato Basil Chicken, Carne Asada, Sesame Chicken with Zoodles and Verde Chicken.
  • Healthy Choice Max: 40% larger than regular Healthy Choice Power Bowls*, these hearty entrees deliver 33-34g of satiating protein. Flavors include Tex Mex Chicken, Lemon Herb Chicken and Honey Sriracha Chicken.
  • Banquet Mega Pizzas: Any pizza from Banquet must be Mega, and three flavors of new Mega Double Stuffed Pizza will not disappoint big appetites. Available in classic flavors like Three Cheese, Pepperoni and Four Meat.
  • Marie Callender's Pot Pie with a Crust made with Cauliflower: Cauliflower sales were up 40% between 2016 and 2019,i and now Marie Callender's is bringing a new twist to a comfort food classic, with Chicken Pot Pies featuring a crust made with cauliflower.
  • Hungry Man Double Chicken and Double Meat Bowls: Designed to satisfy a big, bold appetite, these new 15 oz. bowls are protein-packed with two patties of Chipotle Chicken, Boneless Pork with BBQ Sauce, or Smothered Salisbury Steak.

The Fun Side of Vegetables
There's no reason you can't enjoy eating your vegetables. Birds Eye® has a wealth of new meals and sides that are delicious and convenient.

  • Birds Eye Skillets: These premium cut vegetables paired with exceptional sauces bring restaurant-quality flavor to your skillet. Options include Garlic Butter Green Beans, Sesame Broccoli, White Wine Mushrooms and Balsamic Brussels Sprouts.
  • Birds Eye Stir Fry: Stir fry night can be any night, thanks to this pair of premium vegetable medleys combined with Asian-inspired sauces. Available in Teriyaki and Sesame Garlic.
  • Birds Eye Oven Roasters™: A simple way to eliminate time-consuming prep work, these perfectly seasoned vegetables are ready to roast. Parmesan Peppercorn Cauliflower and Zesty Ranch Broccoli can be enjoyed in just 20 minutes.
  • Birds Eye Rainbow Cauliflower: White, orange, green and purple cauliflower florets add a splash of color to any plate and are ready in minutes in a Steamfresh® bag,
  • Birds Eye Sheet Pan Meals: All the deliciousness of a sheet pan meal, without the messy prep. Four new flavors – Chicken with Garlic Parmesan Potatoes, Italian Sausage with Peppers, Chicken with Balsamic Flavored Sweet Potatoes, and Chicken with Rosemary Brown Butter Potatoes – are perfect for enjoying family style.

Gardein Adds More Favorites to the Menu
As more consumers seek plant-based foods, Gardein® continues to expand its portfolio with new offerings.

  • Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n: A delicious experience that looks, cooks and tastes like fried chicken. The line-up includes filets, tenders and nuggets.
  • Gardein Ultimate Veggie Burgers: This flavorful trio of veggie burgers truly satisfies. The new Ultimate Black Bean Burger is made from black beans, quinoa, cauliflower, red bell peppers and avocado puree. The Ultimate Chickpea Burger bursts with Italian flavor, with garbanzo beans, sweet potatoes, and leafy greens. And the Ultimate Falafel Burger takes its cue from Mediterranean street food with chickpeas and a delcious four-vegetable blend.
  • Gardein Plant-Based Chili: A satisfying, hearty bowl of chili made with Gardein Plant-based Be'f is available with or without beans.
  • Gardein Italian Wedding Soup: Adding to Gardein's popular line-up of convenient soups, this classic style is ready to heat and enjoy in just minutes.

Beyond these new products, you can find the latest on-trend recipes from Conagra's culinary team at readyseteat.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

*Compared to average 9.5oz weight of Healthy Choice Power Bowls
i "The New Kale': Cauliflower Becomes a Bestseller" Wall Street Journal, March 4, 2020

For all media inquiries, please contact:
Dan Skinner
Conagra Brands
(312) 549 -5636
[email protected]

CB_BEBalsamicSprouts.jpg

CB_BanquetPizza.jpg

CB_CMYK_Texture_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA26777&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-launches-extensive-summer-line-up-of-new-product-innovation-301321848.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA26777&Transmission_Id=202106290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA26777&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment