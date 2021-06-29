Logo
ORock Technologies Expands its Cloud Business with Value-Added Distributor SYNNEX Corporation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

SYNNEX Channel Partners Can Now Leverage ORock to Migrate their Customers' Mission-Critical Workloads to the Cloud

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., June 29, 2021

RESTON, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider built on OpenStack and certified by FedRAMP and the Department of Defense, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry. The agreement with the Fremont, Calif.-based value-added distributor will allow ORock to expand its cloud business, accelerate sales cycles and inter-operate with the extensive ecosystem of SYNNEX channel partners.

ORock_Technologies.jpg

ORock is uniquely positioned to help businesses across highly regulated industries and federal and state, local and education (SLED) government agencies secure their cloud computing, storage, container, Splunk and network operations. ORock's newest solution, ORockCloud with Lockheed Martin Hardened Security for Intel Processors, delivers high-performance computing integrating Lockheed Martin's Secure Runtime Environment (SRE) with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to isolate an enterprise's runtime environment to ensure confidentiality, integrity and high availability for mission critical, no fail workloads. ORock solutions will be available to SYNNEX partners through the Stellr Cloud organization.

"We're excited to add ORock to our vendor solution community, reinforcing our commitment to provide open source cloud solutions that enable modernization and security at scale," said Darren Harbaugh, Senior Vice President, Stellr, Cloud Mobility + IoT, SYNNEX. "ORock delivers an advanced enterprise-ready cloud platform that powers mission-critical workloads and keeps essential data safe. We look forward to building our partnership with ORock and meeting the high standards of data protection that public and private entities require to become future ready."

"We are delighted to work with SYNNEX and its extensive channel partner ecosystem in offering a secure cloud platform that mitigates cyber threats, accelerates business efficiencies and is laser focused on the business outcomes of our customers," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, CEO and President, ORock Technologies. "Joining the SYNNEX ecosystem will further accelerate ORock's work with commercial enterprises and government agencies in the migration of mission-critical workloads to the cloud, leveraging ORock as their hybrid cloud platform of choice."

As IT leaders modernize and protect their IT systems from cyber-attacks, businesses across highly regulated industries and federal and SLED government agencies can leverage ORock's differentiated technology to power high performance computing workloads and keep them secure to the silicon root level against sophisticated cyber and side-channel attacks.

For more information on ORock through SYNNEX, visit www.synnexcorp.com/stellr/partners/orock.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, STELLR and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners. 

About ORock Technologies

ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps leading organizations protect their most sensitive data, control costs and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. These solutions support hybrid, private and multi-cloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability and control. Learn more about ORock.

Contact:
Claudia Cahill
ORock Technologies
571-386-0201
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH24575&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orock-technologies-expands-its-cloud-business-with-value-added-distributor-synnex-corporation-301320397.html

SOURCE ORock Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH24575&Transmission_Id=202106290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH24575&DateId=20210629
