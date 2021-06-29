Logo
Afterpay Unlocks New Pulse Rewards - Opens to All Afterpay Customers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Members receive exclusive merchant offers and a number of new benefits for on-time payments

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (

ASX:APT, Financial), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today announced it has vastly expanded Pulse Rewards, its unique loyalty program that recognizes members for paying on time.

Afterpay_Mint_Logo.jpg

Under the new Pulse Rewards, Afterpay customers can unlock benefits through a points system that makes the experience more rewarding and fun. Additionally, a newly-designed Pulse Rewards dashboard within the app helps customers track their payment stats, and allows them to choose when, where and how to use their rewards.

Afterpay Pulse Rewards works in the following way:

Eligibility for all Afterpay customers
Starting today, all Afterpay customers can join the program free of charge in the app and start earning points to unlock rewards. The program also recognizes and includes previous Afterpay activity to reward customers for their past on-time payments.

A robust and dynamic program
Under Pulse Rewards, every eligible on-time payment earns 10 points. With more points earned, higher tiers and more rewards can be accessed. Members can also earn extra points in new ways like shopping in-store, supporting sustainable brands, supporting small businesses, and shopping during yearly seasonal moments such as Black Friday and Afterpay Day.

More enticing rewards
Members are rewarded with valuable benefits. Eligible customers can enjoy:

  • No payment required upfront1
  • Gifts cards from top brands available for purchase
  • Exclusive offers and promotions from top merchants, which at launch include Steve Madden, NARS, Tatcha, Vince and Rebecca Taylor.

"Pulse Rewards is a stark contrast to the reward programs offered by credit card companies, which encourage and reward excessive spending," said Zahir Khoja, General Manager for Afterpay North America. "Our model promotes financial wellness, which reflects a growing generation of consumers who prefer to spend responsibly and avoid revolving debt and interest."

Consumers can start joining Pulse Rewards today in the Afterpay app and can find more information on the program at Afterpay.com.

About Afterpay Limited
Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As of March 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 86,000 of the world's favourite retailers and has more than 17 million customers in North America alone2.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.




1 First payment due two weeks after purchase

2 Since inception

favicon.png?sn=SF27119&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afterpay-unlocks-new-pulse-rewards---opens-to-all-afterpay-customers-301321787.html

SOURCE Afterpay

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF27119&Transmission_Id=202106290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF27119&DateId=20210629
