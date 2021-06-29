NexJ Systems Expands Market Reach Through Partner Ecosystem

PR Newswire

Accelerating subscription growth, firms of all sizes now benefiting from NexJ's market leading solutions

TORONTO, ON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management solutions to the financial services industry, today announces new client acquisitions resulting from our cloud initiative and eco-system expansion.

In April of 2021 we expanded the availability of our significantly enhanced, cloud-based relationship management solution through a partnership with Bill Good Marketing. Specifically focusing on the rapidly growing RIA market, NexJ is fulfilling its goal to drive increased customer acquisition and bring its considerable experience to bear across the broader market.

NexJ Systems has a long history of innovation in delivering intelligent customer management software serving world class financial services firms such as Credit Suisse, RBC, UBS and Wells Fargo. As we have evolved our solutions over the years, we have continually demonstrated thought leadership and introduced new complementary technologies though ecosystem partnerships. NexJ Systems' vision is validated by major eco-system vendors as evidenced by the recent acquisitions of NexJ partners Grapevine6 (by Seismic) and AdvisorStream (by Broadridge).

We believe that BGM is another example of our ability to identify trends and introduce products to market that address a wealth manager's very specific needs. With industry recognized, out of the box, practice management capability, BGM is driving accelerated client acquisition. More than 30 new RIA clients have been onboarded to the NexJ cloud in the last 90 days and now manage their book of business with the support of NexJ Systems and our partners.

"While we are pleased with the initial results of our efforts, we recognize that we have a massive opportunity and a lot of hard work ahead of us. We particularly want to thank our partners efforts for their contribution to this early success and their commitment to our continued joint efforts. New subscription agreements will begin to be recognized this quarter." said Matthew Bogart, VP Marketing at NexJ Systems.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems develops Intelligent Customer Management products for the financial services industry. Its award-winning products are designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on NexJ's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. NexJ's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently, its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see NexJ's securities filings with the OSC and other securities regulators. NexJ securities filings are available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, NexJ disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

