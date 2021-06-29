Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inks Agreements with 12 State Pharmacy Associations to Bring MedWise® Medication Risk Mitigation to Members

PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, is collaborating with four more state pharmacy associations to bring TRHC's MedWise® technology to association members. MedWise medication decision support tools identify simultaneous, accumulative, multi-drug interactions, enabling pharmacists to improve medication safety, efficacy, and adherence.

TRHC signs agreements with 12 state pharmacy associations to help pharmacists reduce adverse drug events using MedWise.

The addition of California, Arizona, Michigan, and Washington brings the total number of state associations that have signed agreements with TRHC to 12. The first eight associations include: Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, North Dakota, Maryland, Virginia, and Oregon.

The purpose of the partnerships is to encourage pharmacists to proactively help reduce the risk of Adverse Drug Events (ADEs) through educational initiatives, best-practice exchanges and deployment of TRHC's propriety MedWise medication safety technology. Members also have access to the Certified MedWise Advisor™ program, through which they gain expertise about aggregated medication risk, adverse drug event prevention, evidence-based pharmaceutical care, enhanced patient outcomes, and outcomes-focused cost-reduction.

"State associations promote and protect the role of the pharmacist as the medication expert in patient care relationships and as an integral part of the health care team," said Kelly Fine, RPh, FAzPA, Chief Executive Officer Arizona Pharmacy Association. "Pharmacists need tools to deal with complex medication regimens and identify patients at risk for adverse drug events, which MedWise supports."

Momentum is building among state associations as TRHC continues to work with all states to empower pharmacists with MedWise technology and to help prevent adverse drug events, one of the nation's leading causes of death.

"State pharmacy associations are driving pharmacy practice expansion across the country. TRHC is pleased to have the opportunity to work with them to create ways to improve pharmacy practice through MedWise," said TRHC Senior Vice President, Professional Affairs Mindy Smith, BSPharm, RPh, MHA, CMWA.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combat medication overload, and reduce adverse drug events. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network enhances care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

TRHC Media Contact

Anthony Mirenda

[email protected]

908-380-2143

TRHC Investor Contact

Frank Sparacino

[email protected]

866.648.2767



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabula-rasa-healthcare-inks-agreements-with-12-state-pharmacy-associations-to-bring-medwise-medication-risk-mitigation-to-members-301321575.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.