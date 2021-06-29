Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inks Agreements with 12 State Pharmacy Associations to Bring MedWise® Medication Risk Mitigation to Members

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inks Agreements with 12 State Pharmacy Associations to Bring MedWise® Medication Risk Mitigation to Members

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 29, 2021

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, is collaborating with four more state pharmacy associations to bring TRHC's MedWise® technology to association members. MedWise medication decision support tools identify simultaneous, accumulative, multi-drug interactions, enabling pharmacists to improve medication safety, efficacy, and adherence.

TRHC signs agreements with 12 state pharmacy associations to help pharmacists reduce adverse drug events using MedWise.

The addition of California, Arizona, Michigan, and Washington brings the total number of state associations that have signed agreements with TRHC to 12. The first eight associations include: Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, North Dakota, Maryland, Virginia, and Oregon.

The purpose of the partnerships is to encourage pharmacists to proactively help reduce the risk of Adverse Drug Events (ADEs) through educational initiatives, best-practice exchanges and deployment of TRHC's propriety MedWise medication safety technology. Members also have access to the Certified MedWise Advisor™ program, through which they gain expertise about aggregated medication risk, adverse drug event prevention, evidence-based pharmaceutical care, enhanced patient outcomes, and outcomes-focused cost-reduction.

"State associations promote and protect the role of the pharmacist as the medication expert in patient care relationships and as an integral part of the health care team," said Kelly Fine, RPh, FAzPA, Chief Executive Officer Arizona Pharmacy Association. "Pharmacists need tools to deal with complex medication regimens and identify patients at risk for adverse drug events, which MedWise supports."

Momentum is building among state associations as TRHC continues to work with all states to empower pharmacists with MedWise technology and to help prevent adverse drug events, one of the nation's leading causes of death.

"State pharmacy associations are driving pharmacy practice expansion across the country. TRHC is pleased to have the opportunity to work with them to create ways to improve pharmacy practice through MedWise," said TRHC Senior Vice President, Professional Affairs Mindy Smith, BSPharm, RPh, MHA, CMWA.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combat medication overload, and reduce adverse drug events. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network enhances care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

TRHC Media Contact
Anthony Mirenda
[email protected]
908-380-2143

TRHC Investor Contact
Frank Sparacino
[email protected]
866.648.2767

favicon.png?sn=NY27072&sd=2021-06-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabula-rasa-healthcare-inks-agreements-with-12-state-pharmacy-associations-to-bring-medwise-medication-risk-mitigation-to-members-301321575.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27072&Transmission_Id=202106290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27072&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment