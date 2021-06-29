Prophecy DeFi Announces Partnership with the Blockchain Research Institute

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prophecy DeFi Announces Partnership with the Blockchain Research Institute

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 29, 2021

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Prophecy DeFi (or the "Company") (CSE: PDFI) is pleased to announce that it has become a Member of the Blockchain Research Institute (or "BRI").

Prophecy_Defi_Inc__Prophecy_DeFi_Announces_Partnership_with_the.jpg

As a Member of the BRI, Prophecy DeFi receives access to a research library of 100+ projects and joins a global community of blockchain innovators, experts, builders, and thought leaders. With a member community spanning 90+ of the world's leading enterprises, governments, associations, and technology platforms, the BRI program offers a suite of services to its members, including research deliverables, courses, webinars, executive briefings, events, and other exclusive activities.

"Today's announcement is an important step in the development of Prophecy DeFi. As an organization we are focused on recruiting true thought leaders and building meaningful associations with organizations operating in the Blockchain ecosystem to advance our business." said John McMahon, CEO. "Our membership into the BRI allows us to tap into a large body of research and access people, companies, and resources that wouldn't otherwise be available to a developmental stage company. Prophecy DeFi is grateful for this new association and is looking forward to contributing and sharing our insights into the Decentralized Finance sector with BRI and its Partners."

"The financial services industries are recognizing the promise of blockchain technology and are moving towards adoption." said Don Tapscott, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Blockchain Research Institute. "At the Blockchain Research Institute, we are pleased to work with organizations like Prophecy DeFi that are driving blockchain transformation in finance, enterprise and across industries."

About the Blockchain Research Institute

The Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) is an independent, global think-tank dedicated to inspiring and preparing private- and public-sector leaders to be the catalysts of the blockchain transformation. Funded by international corporations and government agencies, the BRI brings together the world's leading thinkers to undertake ground-breaking research on the strategic implications of blockchain technology, producing practical insights to help its member organizations succeed.

About Prophecy DeFi Inc.

Prophecy DeFi (CSE: PDFI) is a publicly traded investment issuer that is focused on the Blockchain & Decentralized Finance sector. It is currently seeking investment opportunities in private and publicly listed entities.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals and the possibility that the completion of the transaction may not occur. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=TO26654&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prophecy-defi-announces-partnership-with-the-blockchain-research-institute-301321502.html

SOURCE Prophecy DeFi Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO26654&Transmission_Id=202106290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO26654&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment