Prophecy DeFi Announces Partnership with the Blockchain Research Institute

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Prophecy DeFi (or the "Company") (CSE: PDFI) is pleased to announce that it has become a Member of the Blockchain Research Institute (or "BRI").

As a Member of the BRI, Prophecy DeFi receives access to a research library of 100+ projects and joins a global community of blockchain innovators, experts, builders, and thought leaders. With a member community spanning 90+ of the world's leading enterprises, governments, associations, and technology platforms, the BRI program offers a suite of services to its members, including research deliverables, courses, webinars, executive briefings, events, and other exclusive activities.

"Today's announcement is an important step in the development of Prophecy DeFi. As an organization we are focused on recruiting true thought leaders and building meaningful associations with organizations operating in the Blockchain ecosystem to advance our business." said John McMahon, CEO. "Our membership into the BRI allows us to tap into a large body of research and access people, companies, and resources that wouldn't otherwise be available to a developmental stage company. Prophecy DeFi is grateful for this new association and is looking forward to contributing and sharing our insights into the Decentralized Finance sector with BRI and its Partners."

"The financial services industries are recognizing the promise of blockchain technology and are moving towards adoption." said Don Tapscott, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Blockchain Research Institute. "At the Blockchain Research Institute, we are pleased to work with organizations like Prophecy DeFi that are driving blockchain transformation in finance, enterprise and across industries."

About the Blockchain Research Institute

The Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) is an independent, global think-tank dedicated to inspiring and preparing private- and public-sector leaders to be the catalysts of the blockchain transformation. Funded by international corporations and government agencies, the BRI brings together the world's leading thinkers to undertake ground-breaking research on the strategic implications of blockchain technology, producing practical insights to help its member organizations succeed.

About Prophecy DeFi Inc.

Prophecy DeFi (CSE: PDFI) is a publicly traded investment issuer that is focused on the Blockchain & Decentralized Finance sector. It is currently seeking investment opportunities in private and publicly listed entities.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals and the possibility that the completion of the transaction may not occur. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

