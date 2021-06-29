Jack Henry's Rusiru Gunasena Tapped for Faster Payments Council Board Advisory Group

PR Newswire

MONETT, Mo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY), a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, announced that Rusiru Gunasena, managing director of operations for JHA PayCenter™, Jack Henry's faster payments hub, has been named to the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) Board Advisory Group. The FPC is devoted to advancing faster payments in the United States, and Gunasena will assist in advising the board on the trends advancing faster payment solutions and maximizing the strong and growing demand for instant payments.

More than 130 banks and credit unions are using JHA PayCenter to connect to The Clearing House's RTP® network and Early Warning Services' Zelle Network®. Another 200 financial institutions are also contracted to connect to these networks and the number is growing each month. Jack Henry's proprietary payments hub will also connect to future real-time payment networks including FedNow.

JHA PayCenter enables near-real-time payments to be sent and received through Jack Henry's core and digital solutions as well as third-party core, mobile, and online solutions.

Reed Luhtanen, executive director, FPC, said, "We welcome Rusiru to our highly accomplished advisory group. We know his leadership in the industry has been a great benefit to Jack Henry and its clients, and we're certain his passion for propelling the faster payments industry with firsthand knowledge and experience will challenge us to move into new levels of excellence."

Gunasena has more than 20 years of progressive experience in the payments industry, including application engineering, product architecture, and operations at Jack Henry.

About his appointment to the FPC Board Advisory Group Gunasena said, "The faster payments industry, while still fairly new, is maturing and growing quickly. I'm honored to have the opportunity to help advance faster payments with strategies and guidance that will help continue the rapid adoption of instant payments by both consumers and businesses. It's an important and exciting time to be part of a group focused on this innovative sector of the payments industry."

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry.

