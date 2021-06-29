Jack Henry's Rusiru Gunasena Tapped for Faster Payments Council Board Advisory Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jack Henry's Rusiru Gunasena Tapped for Faster Payments Council Board Advisory Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONETT, Mo., June 29, 2021

MONETT, Mo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY), a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, announced that Rusiru Gunasena, managing director of operations for JHA PayCenter™, Jack Henry's faster payments hub, has been named to the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) Board Advisory Group. The FPC is devoted to advancing faster payments in the United States, and Gunasena will assist in advising the board on the trends advancing faster payment solutions and maximizing the strong and growing demand for instant payments.

More than 130 banks and credit unions are using JHA PayCenter to connect to The Clearing House's RTP® network and Early Warning Services' Zelle Network®. Another 200 financial institutions are also contracted to connect to these networks and the number is growing each month. Jack Henry's proprietary payments hub will also connect to future real-time payment networks including FedNow.

JHA PayCenter enables near-real-time payments to be sent and received through Jack Henry's core and digital solutions as well as third-party core, mobile, and online solutions.

Reed Luhtanen, executive director, FPC, said, "We welcome Rusiru to our highly accomplished advisory group. We know his leadership in the industry has been a great benefit to Jack Henry and its clients, and we're certain his passion for propelling the faster payments industry with firsthand knowledge and experience will challenge us to move into new levels of excellence."

Gunasena has more than 20 years of progressive experience in the payments industry, including application engineering, product architecture, and operations at Jack Henry.

About his appointment to the FPC Board Advisory Group Gunasena said, "The faster payments industry, while still fairly new, is maturing and growing quickly. I'm honored to have the opportunity to help advance faster payments with strategies and guidance that will help continue the rapid adoption of instant payments by both consumers and businesses. It's an important and exciting time to be part of a group focused on this innovative sector of the payments industry."

About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

favicon.png?sn=CG25898&sd=2021-06-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henrys-rusiru-gunasena-tapped-for-faster-payments-council-board-advisory-group-301321297.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG25898&Transmission_Id=202106290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG25898&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment