Graphic Packaging International Launches New Dual-Ovenable PaperSeal® Cook Tray

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 29, 2021

ATLANTA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging International ('Graphic Packaging') has announced a third addition to its award-winning PaperSeal® tray range to include a new dual-ovenable version, PaperSeal Cook.

Graphic_Packaging_International_PaperSeal.jpg

In response to consumer trends around convenient, homecooked-style foods, customers of the fiber-based packaging leader can now benefit from award-winning PaperSeal tray technology for oven- and microwave-ready chilled and frozen food applications.

The news immediately follows Graphic Packaging's launch of PaperSeal Slice® and PaperSeal Wedge, designed for sliced meat and cheese applications. As with all solutions in the existing portfolio, sustainability is top of mind for Graphic Packaging. As such, PaperSeal Cook reduces the amount of plastic when compared to traditional trays – in this instance by up to 80 percent.

Ricardo De Genova, Graphic Packaging's SVP, global innovation and new business development, commented: "Many of our customers are seeking to minimize the amount of plastic packaging they use in a category that has traditionally been dominated by CPET trays. We've transferred our PaperSeal technology to a convenient fiber-based ovenable and microwaveable solution that has all the benefits of the PaperSeal tray along with a liner that can withstand the high temperatures required in cooking."

The PaperSeal Cook tray features a one-piece continuous sealing flange to prevent leaks and ensure robustness through the supply chain. After use, the consumer can easily separate the liner film from the paperboard, making the paperboard portion of the tray 100 percent recyclable through normal collection channels.

Graphic Packaging is committed to supporting its customers in their transition to fiber-based alternatives to plastic packaging. In line with its Vision 2025 goals, the Company aims to make 100 percent of its products fully recyclable by 2025.

De Genova added: "As a business we are inspired by consumer and market trends and aim to make 'a world of difference' through our packaging, breaking ground with innovative fiber-based solutions in areas where they traditionally may not have had a place. Through collaboration with like-minded partners, we create viable and scalable fiber-based solutions for brands and retailers who have sustainability goals on their agenda."

For more information on Graphic Packaging, please visit graphicpkg.com

About Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging International, LLC, the primary operating subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

Graphic_Packaging_International_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL27455&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-packaging-international-launches-new-dual-ovenable-paperseal-cook-tray-301321889.html

SOURCE Graphic Packaging International

