Artmarket.com: at just 34, Avery Singer has already reached $4 million at auction. Artprice looks at the reasons and the risks.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PARIS, June 29, 2021

PARIS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The international enthusiasm surrounding Avery Singer's work has less to do with a 'rarity factor' and more to do with the sustained pace with which her market – both primary and secondary – has been promoted over the last three years. Exhibitions in highly prestigious galleries (Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler, Gavin Brown, Hauser & Wirth) and regular auction results have raised the pressure on her market inflating the prices of this young American painter's work to sensational levels in Hong Kong (in May 2021) then in New York (in June).

Top 10 historical auction records for artists under 35

Artmarket_auction_records_Infographic.jpg

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553956/Artmarket_auction_records_Infographic.jpg

Sold lots and turnover filtered by artists' age when works were created - Artprice database (2000 - 2020)

Artmarket_turnover_Infographic.jpg

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553957/Artmarket_turnover_Infographic.jpg

According to thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and its Artprice department, "Avery Singer represents a paradigm shift that is to the art world what negative interest rates are to financial markets"

In just a few years, the new stars of Contemporary Art can become far more expensive than the grand Old Masters. Neither the rarity of a work nor the place of an artist in Art History seems to be as important today as the sensation of novelty and the enthusiasm it arouses".

Hong Kong vs. New York

A total of 18 Avery Singer paintings have already been auctioned since 1 January 2017 and only two failed to sell. Predictably, her very large formats are the most sought-after. In May 2018, Sotheby's sold the canvas Fellow Travelers, Flaming Creatures (2013) in New York. Estimated $60,000 - 80,000, it reached $735,000.

On 21 May 2021, Avery Singer's career entered a very different ballpark when her Dancers Around An Effigy To Modernism (2013) sold for over $3 million at Christie's in Hong Kong. A month later, on 23 June, her Untitled (2018) sold for $4.1 million (including fees) at Phillips in New York.

That's the second-best auction result of all time for an artist under 35. The absolute record still belongs to Raqib Shaw, for his Garden of Earthly Delights III (2003) which fetched $5.5 million at Sotheby's London in October 2007 when Shaw was just 33. However, Shaw's work has never since reached that kind of level at auction.

The fateful age of 35

When Amedeo Modigliani died he was 35 years old, an age when artists are often just reaching their first artistic maturity. His "youthful" masterpieces are now worth several million dollars, but it took many years after his death in 1920 for that to happen.

At 35, Avery Singer has already had important solo exhibitions, notably at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in 2016 and at the Ludwig Museum in Cologne in 2019. But the 7-digit results recorded for canvases she painted when she was 26 (in 2013) seem extremely 'premature'.

Consecrated by the finest European museums and supported by Anglo-Saxon mega-galleries, Avery Singer is turning the heads of great collectors, both Western and Asian. And – profiting from a globalized art market that seems increasingly thirsty for novelties – the major auction houses are raising the prices of her works to perilous heights.

Images :

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2021/06/image1.artmarket-artprice-top-10-under-35.png]

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2021/06/image2.artmarket-artprice-turnover-by-artists-by-age.png]

Copyright 1987-2021 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

About Artmarket:

Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Discover Artmarket and its Artprice department on video: www.artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department was founded in 1997 by its CEO, thierry Ehrmann. Artmarket and its Artprice department is controlled by Groupe Serveur, created in 1987.

See certified biography in Who's who ©:
https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2021/06/Biographie_nov2020_WhosWho_thierryEhrmann.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 770,000 artists.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest Art Market image bank in the world: no less than 180 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket with its Artprice department accumulates data on a permanent basis from 6300 Auction Houses and produces key Art Market information for the main press and media agencies (7,200 publications). Its 4.5 million 'members log in' users have access to ads posted by other members, a network that today represents the leading Global Standardized Marketplace® to buy and sell artworks at a fixed or bid price (auctions regulated by paragraphs 2 and 3 of Article L 321.3 of France's Commercial Code).

Artmarket with its Artprice department, has been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the Public Investment Bank (BPI) (for the second time in November 2018 for a new period of 3 years) which is supporting the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the market art.

Artprice by Artmarket's 2020 Global Art Market Report published in March 2021:
https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2020

Index of press releases posted by Artmarket with its Artprice department:
serveur.serveur.com/press_release/pressreleaseen.htm

Follow all the Art Market news in real time with Artmarket and its Artprice department on Facebook and Twitter:

www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom/ (over 5 million followers)

twitter.com/artmarketdotcom

twitter.com/artpricedotcom

Discover the alchemy and universe of Artmarket and its artprice department https://www.artprice.com/video headquartered at the famous Organe Contemporary Art Museum "The Abode of Chaos" (dixit The New York Times): https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013

L'Obs - The Museum of the Future: https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o

www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999

(4.5 million followers)

https://vimeo.com/124643720

Contact Artmarket.com and its Artprice department - Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg

Art_Market_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN27405&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artmarketcom-at-just-34-avery-singer-has-already-reached-4-million-at-auction-artprice-looks-at-the-reasons-and-the-risks-301321909.html

SOURCE Artmarket.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN27405&Transmission_Id=202106290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN27405&DateId=20210629
