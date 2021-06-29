Curaleaf International Advances Accessibility of Medical Cannabis Products in Germany with Strategic Partnership

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adven GmbH ("Adven"), has announced a strategic partnership with Zambon GmbH, the German subsidiary of Zambon Spa, an Italian multinational pharmaceutical company, leading in Parkinson's Disease, severe respiratory diseases and pain. The aim of the agreement is to make medical cannabis treatments available to patients, with an initial focus on neurological therapies. The first treatment will launch in Germany in Summer 2021.

"We are delighted to be announcing this partnership with Zambon today, and to be working with a leading pharmaceutical company to create the first European pharmaceutical and medical cannabis partnership; we believe it is testament to our continued commitment to research-led product excellence at Curaleaf International," says Curaleaf International CEO, Antonio Costanzo. "We are looking forward to strengthening our collaboration and the creation of more such partnerships, where relevant pharmaceutical and medical cannabis expertise and excellence can be combined to advance the industry's understanding of medical cannabis for the rapidly growing European patient community."

"Supporting therapies, like medical cannabis, are a meaningful addition to Zambon's European portfolio. Our expertise in neurology and Curaleaf International's knowledge of the pharmaceutical active processes of cannabinoids provide ideal conditions to bring innovative treatment to patients," said Marco Castino, Head of Region Europe in Zambon.

The Market for Medical Cannabis in Germany

Since 2017, cannabis has been approved for therapeutic use in Germany and may be prescribed by doctors for serious illnesses. Germany is Europe's largest market for medical cannabis. It is expected to be worth USD 2.1 billion[1] by 2025.

"We are constantly seeking ways to enhance the life of chronically neurologically ill patients with our products. Offering modern therapy approaches, such as co-medication, especially in view of the progression of these clinical pictures, is part of our vision to improve patients' lives," said Dirk Greshake, Zambon GmbH General Manager.

"As strategic partners, we are combining our experience and resources for the benefit of the patient. Together we want to advance the development of high-quality medicinal cannabis and have made it our mission to improve the quality of life of neurological patients who still have symptoms despite conventional therapy. With Zambon's many years of experience as a research company in the field of neurology and Adven GmbH, as part of Curaleaf International, Europe's largest vertically integrated medical cannabis company with its comprehensive expertise in the development and production of medicinal cannabis, we believe we have a unique partnership in place to address these patient requirements," explains Julian Vaterrodt, CEO of Adven GmbH.



[1] Brightfield Group 2020

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) is Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe, Curaleaf International's vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. For more information about Curaleaf International, please visit https://www.curaleafinternational.com/.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 107 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,000 team members. Curaleaf International, is the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

About Zambon Spa

Zambon is a multinational pharmaceutical company that focuses on innovation and development with the aim to improve patients' lives. Based on a valuable heritage and strongly focused on the future, its goal is to improve people's health through the development of innovative and quality healthcare solutions. Zambon products are commercialized in 87 countries. The company has 23 subsidiaries in three different continents – Europe, America and Asia – and owns manufacturing units in Italy, Switzerland, China and Brazil. The company today has a strong focus on the treatment of rare diseases and specialties, on top of respiratory, pain management and women's care. Zambon was established in 1906 in Italy and today counts 2,400 employees all over the world. For further information, please visit zambon.com

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the partnership between Curaleaf International andZambon GmbH and Adven GmbH. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Media inquiries:

Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper / Ariadna Peretz Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 [email protected] www.buchanan.uk.com INVESTOR CONTACT Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations [email protected] MEDIA CONTACT Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications [email protected]



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-international-advances-accessibility-of-medical-cannabis-products-in-germany-with-strategic-partnership-301321896.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.