Allegiant Announces 23 New Nonstop Routes With One-Way Fares As Low As $39*

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces 23 new nonstop routes for fall vacation and holiday travel to destinations across the country, including 10 routes to four new cities: Melbourne, Fla.; Amarillo, Texas; Washington, D.C. and Minneapolis. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

"We continue to expand our network to provide customers with our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to even more of the cities they want to visit – whether it's for a long overdue vacation, or to reconnect with family and friends," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning. "Now more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we take them directly to their destinations – without the hassle of layovers or connections."

The new routes to Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) include:

Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Louisville, Kentucky via Louisville International Airport (SDF) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Springfield, Missouri via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

The new nonstop routes to Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) include:

Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning Oct. 14, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39 .*



The new nonstop routes to Washington, D.C. via Dulles International Airport (IAD) include:

Jacksonville, Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) - beginning Dec. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39 .*

The new nonstop routes to Melbourne, Fla. via Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) include:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning Nov. 11, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39 .*

Concord, North Carolina via Concord-Padgett Airport ( USA ) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39 .*

The new nonstop routes to Minneapolis, Minn. via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) include:

Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning Oct. 7, 2021 with fares as low as $49 .*

Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

Palm Beach, Florida via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) - beginning Oct. 7, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

The new nonstop routes to Punta Gorda, Fla. via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) include:

Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

Springfield, Missouri via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with fares as low as $49 .*

The new nonstop routes to Orange County, Calif. via John Wayne Airport (SNA) include:

Eugene, Oregon via Eugene Airport (EUG) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39 .*

The new routes to Nashville, Tenn. via Nashville International Airport (BNA) include:

Palm Springs, California via Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) – beginning Nov. 17, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

Melbourne, Florida via Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Jacksonville, Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

The new nonstop routes to Jacksonville, Fla. via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) include:

Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39 .*

Dulles, Virginia via Dulles International Airport (IAD) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

The new nonstop route to Las Vegas via McCarran International Airport (LAS) from Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) begins Oct. 14, 2021 with fares as low as $39.*

The new nonstop route from Houston, Texas via William P. Lobby Airport to Bentonville, Ark. via Bentonville Municipal Airport (XNA) begins Nov.19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

The new nonstop route from Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) begins Oct. 6, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new nonstop route from Wichita, Kansas via Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) to St. Petersburg, Fla. via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) begins Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 30, 2021 for travel by Feb. 14, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com .

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-23-new-nonstop-routes-with-one-way-fares-as-low-as-39-301321408.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company