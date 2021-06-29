sparks & honey Welcomes Davianne Harris as New Chief Client Officer and Head of Its Growing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practice

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey , Omnicom’s (:OMC) cultural intelligence consultancy, today announced the addition of Davianne Harris as its new Chief Client Officer & Head of the company’s successful and growing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practice. In this new dual role, Harris will be charged with overseeing the client strategy team, overseeing business transformation projects, and continuing to grow the consultancy’s DE&I practice, which is now in more demand than ever. She will report directly to and work closely with Founder and CEO, Terry Young.



“There is a deep and genuine understanding that diversity, equity, and inclusion are foundational to sparks & honey’s success, and the success of our clients moving forward. The only way to help clients and team members continue to grow is by dismantling systemic racism, so it made perfect sense to blend these roles,” said Terry Young, CEO, sparks & honey. “As a company, we have created a Diversity Operating System to authentically and purposefully implement work in this space, guiding our clients to do the same. We are beyond excited to have Davianne bring her unique experience and spirit to the company as we continue to develop this all-important practice.”

A rising star in the industry and published thought leader, Harris has spent the last 12 years building and leading strategy teams, tapping into the power of culture to drive impact for her clients, and partnering with global brands like Nike, Google, Vans, Coca-Cola, Target, Red Bull and Disney to future-proof their business and brand models. She joins sparks & honey from Oberland where she served as Partner, Head of Strategy, a role she ascended into after just 10 months with the agency. In that role, she built out the strategy department, secured numerous new business wins for the agency, and led the launch of the agency’s DE&I program, OBER-CHANGE, designed to educate and drive action towards equity internally.

Her passion sits at the intersection of cultural insights, brand creativity and building systemic equity, which she will now use to manage client relationships while driving forward all client-facing DE&I initiatives at sparks & honey. She’ll be working with all of sparks & honey’s clients across different workstreams such as: business transformation, research & development, merger & acquisition strategy, C-suite insights & services, culturally resonant marketing & communications, as well as DE&I strategy.

“The events of the past year have brought us to an inflection point. Organizational growth now requires an investment in social change, and that begins with staying ahead of the cultural curve. As CCO, I will be partnering with business leaders to address complex challenges and drive sustained relevance while maximizing opportunities for organic growth,” said Harris. “I am thrilled to also be spearheading the growth of sparks & honey’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practice through the development of innovative frameworks and AI models which are critical to delivering systemic change.”

Harris has made major strides in her career and as an advocate for women, BIPOC individuals and the creative class. While at Oberland, she co-authored its inaugural 2021 Purpose Forecast, a report on how brands can integrate impact into the DNA of their work beyond 2020, and the Purpose Tracker, a live roundup of brand campaigns taking a stand for causes greater than themselves. Prior to that, she worked at CASSANDRA, where she led brand strategy and client services a portfolio of Fortune 500 brands.

Harris is also a board member of Family Promise, a nonprofit tackling family homelessness, and an Advisory Board Member of Creator Force, an organization working to expand and diversify the creative class by offering education, inspiration and access to careers in creative fields. Earlier this year, she also joined CHIEF, a private network built to help get women into leadership positions and keep them there.

For more information on sparks & honey, its team, and work, visit: https://www.sparksandhoney.com/ .

About sparks & honey: sparks & honey is a cultural intelligence consultancy helping organizations understand explosive and immediate cultural shifts, as well as cultural movements that develop over time. They leverage their custom SaaS platform, called Q™, in combination with a powerful human network to quantify culture, decode the future, and ignite transformation for brands and their consumers. Produced in conjunction with the World Economic Forum, sparks & honey’s recent intelligence report, Precision Consumer 2030, was presented from the stage at Davos in 2020. sparks & honey is a part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

About Omnicom Group Inc.: Omnicom Group ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Press Contact:

Christine Perez-O’Rourke

DiGennaro Communications

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65f1ab70-2743-407c-b6ad-55bf1be4974c