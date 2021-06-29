Regions to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 23, 2021

Regions+Financial+Corp. ( NYSE:RF, Financial) is scheduled to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 23, 2021. Executives from the company will discuss the results via a live audio webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET on that date. A news release and additional materials will be made available at+this+link on Regions’ Investor Relations website prior to the webcast on July 23.

Webcast: In addition to the live audio webcast at 10 a.m. on July 23, an associated slide presentation will be reviewed by Regions executives. An archived recording of the webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fir.regions.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations following the live event. Replay: A telephone replay will also be available from Friday, July 23, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m. ET through Monday, August 23, 2021. To listen, dial 1-855-859-2056, and enter conference code 9147309.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation ( NYSE:RF, Financial), with $153 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005086/en/