Teradata Enhances Cloud Offerings on Microsoft Azure

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform company, today announced its continued innovation and commitment to the cloud with new capabilities for Vantage on Microsoft Azure.

Teradata Vantage is the leading enterprise multi-cloud data analytics software platform, enabling deep analytics that drive meaningful, industry-specific business outcomes for customers. Delivered as-a-service – complete with Teradata software and services, and coupled with Azure compute and storage resources as well as native services – Vantage+on+Azure enables companies to start small and elastically scale compute and storage independently, and only when needed. Pricing model flexibility gives customers the choice of how they apply resources to different sized data workloads.

As the largest retail toy store chain in the Netherlands, long-time Teradata customer Intertoys leverages first- and third-party data to help uncover insights into demand, trends, and seasonality. After deciding to modernize their data analytics platform by moving to the cloud, Intertoys selected Microsoft Azure as their preferred cloud service provider and Teradata Vantage as their cloud data analytics platform to drive their next wave of deep customer insight and tailored shopping experiences.

“We did testing with multiple cloud vendors, but Teradata is the best-in-class when performing complex queries and handling data volume,” said Robin Tichler, IT Manager, Intertoys, B.V. “We can easily scale up and down. Teradata is also rated at the top by leading analyst firms in terms of scaling to handle large data volumes, query response times, concurrency, and query complexity.”

Now, retail companies like Intertoys, as well as those across the financial services, public sector, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and life sciences industries, and more can use the enhancements announced today for Vantage on Azure:

Easier Modernization of Cloud Data Analytics Infrastructure

Procurement via Azure Marketplace private offers – convenient option enabling customers to draw down of 100% of total contract value from their Azure spending commitments.

Support for zero downtime compute scaling with Elastic Performance on Demand (EPOD).

Ability to add in-database SAS user-defined functions (UDFs) for advanced analytics.

Refreshed Vantage user interface complete with Editor, JupyterHub, Path, Rules, and Workflow for AI/ML.

Natively read and write data to and from object storage including Azure Blob and Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) Gen2.

Limited Availability: self-service snapshot-based backup and restore – reduces downtime from hours to seconds.

Enhanced Security

Customer-managed encryption keys (CMEK) – additional security configuration option that enables customers to protect their data in the cloud.

Option to incorporate security partner software from Imperva and Protegrity, providing customers with industry-leading options for data encryption.

Private Link certification enables customers to operate Vantage, Viewpoint, and QueryGrid software in a secure network configuration not exposed to the public internet.

Innovative New Functionality

Additional embedded analytic functions from the Vantage+Analytics+Library.

New deployments will provide 40% more computational performance than previous configurations, enabling customers to execute more intensive workloads.

System sizing up to 1.5X more, enabling customers to operate even larger enterprise data warehouse workloads in the cloud.

Expanded Reach

New region and deployment option for Vantage+on+Azure+%28DIY%29: Azure China Marketplace.

“Teradata is committed to providing the best enterprise data analytics in the cloud. That is why we continue to invest in our Vantage as-a-service offerings on Azure – so our customers across any industry vertical can use Vantage to enable rapid outcomes leveraging their favorite Azure capabilities,” said Barry Russell, SVP Business Development and GM of Cloud at Teradata. “We continue to prioritize cloud-first development across the entire company to ensure we are helping our customers seamlessly migrate and modernize their cloud data warehouses to meet their accelerated digital innovation goals.”

Vantage on Azure is available for subscription via the Azure+Marketplace.

Availability

Enhanced connectivity and integration with first-party services for Teradata Vantage on Azure is now generally available worldwide, including both Blended and Consumption Pricing.

Microsoft Azure regions from which Vantage on Azure can be delivered are in countries including Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States. Future regions planned include Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, India, and Singapore. In addition to all of the regions above, Vantage on Azure (DIY) is also available in China.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. See how at Teradata.com.

