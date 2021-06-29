Wells Fargo Provided More Than 280,000 Paycheck Protection Program Loans to Help the Smallest of Small Businesses in Need

Wells Fargo today announced it provided approximately 282,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through its 2020 and 2021 lending to support small businesses trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Total lending was nearly $14.0 billion helping keep 1,739,000 Americans employed. The average loan amount for customers was $50,000, the lowest among all large financial institutions*, and 42% of loans were for small businesses in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods, or those historically underserved.

Male small business owner holding a sign that says “Come in we’re open.” (Photo: Wells Fargo)

In its work with the PPP starting in April 2020, Wells Fargo reported:

282,000 funded PPP loans totaling nearly $14.0 billion helping keep 1,739,000 Americans employed

$50,000 – average loan size, the lowest among all large financial institutions*

95% of loans were under $150,000

79% of loans were under $50,000

95% of loans were for companies with fewer than 20 employees

85% of loans were for companies with fewer than 10 employees

42% of loans were for small businesses in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods, or those historically underserved

Created the Wells Fargo Open+for+Business+Fund, now a roughly $420 million small business recovery effort by committing to donate all gross processing fees from PPP loans funded in 2020

“Our goal from the very beginning of the PPP was to help as many small businesses as we could as they are a vital part of our economy, and we admire the unwavering grit and perseverance they’ve displayed throughout the last year,” said Mary Mack, CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking at Wells Fargo. “As soon as the CARES Act was signed announcing the PPP, our team quickly jumped into action. In addition to the teams who work with small businesses every day, we tapped thousands of Wells Fargo employees from across the company who quickly pitched in so they could help customers get PPP loans. The PPP was truly a cross-Wells Fargo effort, and that spirit carries on today as we continue to support those small businesses on their road to recovery.”

Support for diverse small businesses beyond the PPP

Support for small businesses over the last year extended past the PPP. In 2020, Wells Fargo provided accommodations to nearly 50,000 small business customers, totaling $143 million in deferred payments. Overall, the Open for Business Fund is expected to help Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and nonprofits enable $1 billion in available financing and 7.5 million hours of technical assistance for small business owners, helping them close the gap on rent, utilities and employee pay, while accessing expertise to adapt their business for the future. Through May 31, 2021, the Open for Business Fund is helping preserve a projected 90,000 jobs.

Wells Fargo also invested $50 million to enable minority depository institutions (MDIs) to stimulate economic growth in Black and African American communities in 2020 and 2021 as a part of the bank’s larger commitment to foster an inclusive recovery. Since that time, 13 MDIs have been named to receive equity investments.

And, through the Wells Fargo campaign “We made a way. Together,” small business owners looking for support can visit www.wellsfargo.com%2Ftogether to read tips and ideas on how to weather the storm, and identify funding options and resources they may need in the coming months. The site also features inspiring stories of resilience from others who have made a way to keep their doors open through one of the toughest economic downturns in history.

*U.S. Small Business Administration

