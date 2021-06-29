Catalina connects with Verizon Media to advance measurement in a cookieless world

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalina, a leader in shopper intelligence and omni-channel media solutions, today announced its interoperability with Verizon Media ConnectID to enable robust measurement capabilities for CPG advertisers in a cookieless world.



“Following a disruptive year for CPGs, advertisers are now faced with impending cookie deprecation and further challenges to measurement and campaign performance,” said Brian Dunphy, SVP of Channel Sales & Strategic Partnerships for Catalina. “To help them, we’ve expanded our relationship with Verizon Media to become interoperable with Verizon Media ConnectID. The relationship pairs two leading companies uniquely positioned to drive performance and measurement in a consumer and privacy-centric way. As the industry continues to shift, we’ll see those that have scale and ethically sourced data rise to the top.”

Verizon Media ConnectID enables advertisers to reach their audiences and provide people with relevant and useful connections with brands without the need for cookies. Based on differentiated and diverse data at scale, with 200 billion data signals daily, Verizon Media’s Identity Graph is built on opt-in, deterministic data from direct consumer relationships across a range of omnichannel, cross-screen touchpoints, like mobile app, search, owned and operated sites and apps, email and more. Verizon Media today reaches 148 million1 deterministic logged in users across over 240 million unique profiles and 400 million unique devices, fueled by both direct consumer relationships and partnerships.

The interoperability enables advertisers to utilize the connected ecosystem of Verizon Media ConnectID and Catalina CPG shopper intelligence for seamless people-based marketing and measurement. Through this, advertisers are able to achieve omnichannel audience activation within Verizon Media DSP, including user-level reach and frequency, as well as a single, user-level view of campaign performance, conversions and audience insights.

“The industry needs people-first solutions to continue to thrive and grow in the cookieless world,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer at Verizon Media. “Partnering with Catalina on identity furthers advertiser and publisher resources amidst industry change, delivering powerful measurement and audience insights for growth.”

Catalina has access to 236 million digitally enabled unique shopper cards spanning 103 million U.S. households, along with strong retailer relationships with thousands of grocery stores, as well as drug stores, mass general, and convenience. Verizon Media ConnectID, which relies on Verizon Media’s own Identity Graph, and allows for activation across Verizon Media’s full-stack ad platform, increases reach and performance, and elevates consumer experiences on all channels.

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world’s richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

About Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and Engadget to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1 U.S.

Media contact:

Christina MacDonald

[email protected]