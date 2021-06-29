Leading Brazilian Chemical Distributor Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA

Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that quantiQ, a leading Brazilian distributor of chemical products based in São Paulo, has switched to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA. By switching to Rimini Street, quantiQ saved 75% in total support costs compared to what the company was spending under the vendor’s support. The company plans to reallocate its liberated funds and resources to invest in innovation and process efficiencies across the organization, including a new customer portal, e-commerce initiatives and implementing intelligent automation and RFID capabilities. These initiatives are considered essential projects to maintain its competitive edge and better serve its customers and partners.

Rimini Street Support Improves Workflow and Operational Efficiencies

A subsidiary of GTM Holdings S.A. Advent International (GTM), quantiQ is a distributor that develops, tests, stores and handles chemical products. GTM operates in Latin America with more than 1,000 employees across 11 offices, with new offices in the United States and China on the horizon. When GTM acquired quantiQ in 2017, there were already demands for efficiency and plans to restructure quantiQ’s business processes. A part of that process was deploying SAP S/4HANA.

In early 2020, quantiQ’s strategy was to create a new hybrid technology platform. Due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, it needed to accelerate this strategy and quickly implement digital initiatives. In addition, quantiQ wanted to increase its operational efficiency and get the most out of its ERP investment. quantiQ chose Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA because of the Company’s expertise in helping clients both maximize the value derived from their ERP systems and strategically plan and execute a business-driven IT roadmap. By switching to Rimini Street Support, quantiQ was able to save significant costs related to its vendor support enabling it to invest in critical digital projects. They also now receive a higher quality of support, including support for all of their customizations and help with their integration requirements.

“We want to establish ourselves as a digital transformation leader in the chemical product distribution industry,” stated Jessé Gusmão, chief information officer, quantiQ. “Our partnership with Rimini Street will leverage our capacity to be more strategic and oriented to our business and also to invest in new initiatives so that we can improve the value and quality of services provided and ensure that customers see our business as reliable and innovative.”

Expert Support for SAP S/4HANA

Rimini Street Support+for+SAP+S%2F4HANA helps stabilize and optimize operations on current releases, avoids the churn of ongoing upgrades and updates and focuses resources on innovation and process efficiency on the foundation of S/4HANA. Rimini Street delivers full support for SAP S/4HANA, including support for custom code and tax, legal and regulatory updates. The Company’s expert engineers also provide guidance and advisory services to quantiQ’s internal teams around strategic application roadmap planning and specialized interoperability solutions.

“Rimini Street Support for S/4HANA delighted us due to its differentiated support model. The Company’s 10-minute response SLA brings our IT department peace of mind knowing that our support partner is ultra-responsive and has highly experienced engineers handling any issues. We can focus on business initiatives with more efficiency and don’t waste any more time having to manage IT support requests,” continued Gusmão.

“Whether SAP licensees are currently running S/4HANA, considering migrating to S/4HANA in the future or unsure if S/4HANA is part of their plans, Rimini Street’s award-winning support can help them maximize their investments and help put them back in control of their IT roadmap,” said Edenize+Maron, General Manager, Latin America, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street is honored to help enable quantiQ to reinforce its position as an innovation leader in Latin America and increase its investments focused on the demands of its customers. Like quantiQ, all Rimini Street clients receive strategic and high-quality ERP support designed to optimize its resources and help contribute to its growth in the face of constant market challenges.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com, follow %40riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

