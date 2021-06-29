Logo
C3 AI Industry Partner Shell Named a Winner in IDC's Inaugural Future of Digital Innovation Excellence Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

C3 AI (

NYSE:AI, Financial), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that IDC has declared Shell (NYSE:RDS) a winner inthe inaugural IDC+Future+of+Digital+Innovation+Awards, designed to highlight successful Digital Innovation projects and initiatives. Shell participated in the Open Data Sharing Category and was recognized for demonstrating industry leadership through the Open AI Energy Initiative (OAI).

The OAI, launched earlier this year by C3 AI, Shell, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft is a first-of-its-kind open ecosystem of enterprise AI solutions designed to help transform the energy industry. It provides a framework for energy operators, service providers, equipment providers, and independent software vendors for energy services to offer interoperable solutions, including enterprise AI and physics-based models, monitoring, diagnostics, prescriptive actions, and services for industrial and energy applications, powered by the BHC3™ AI Suite and Microsoft Azure.

IDC’s Future of Digital Innovation Awards recognizes unique applications of digital innovation that have been successfully implemented and demonstrate economic value. IDC received more than 120 submissions for the first annual award. Award winners will be recognized at IDC’s Future of Digital Innovation Excellence virtual event that will be held September 15, 2021.

"While many organizations perceive data sharing as too risky, the winners of the Open Data category had the vision to recognize that sharing data with others in their sectors has the potential to enable new business value," said Nancy Gohring, research director, Future of Digital Innovation, IDC. "Data sharing is an important category of digital innovation that can open doors to new kinds of business value."

“C3 AI is honored that Shell and the OAI have achieved this recognition from IDC,” said C3 AI Chairman and CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “Accelerating the digital transformation of the energy industry is key to ensuring global climate security, and the cooperation between C3 AI, Shell, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft embodied in the OAI and its scalable enterprise AI-based solutions is leading the way to new, safe, and secure energy.”

For more information on the OAI, visit https%3A%2F%2Fbakerhughesc3.ai%2Fproducts%2Fbhc3-oai%2F.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (

NYSE:AI, Financial) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210629005260r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005260/en/

