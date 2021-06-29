Digital Transformation of Healthcare: Leaders of CloudMD, AI/ML, Reliq, and WELL Health Technologies Driving Explosive Revenue Growth with Innovation and M&A

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL) ( WLYYF), AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML), Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) and CloudMD ( DOCRF) (TSX.V: DOC)



CloudMD ( DOCRF) (TSX.V: DOC) CEO, Dr. Essam Hamza: “CloudMD: The Future of Healthcare Is Here - NOW”

CloudMD ( DOCRF) (TSX.V:DOC), CEO Dr. Essam Hamza, M.D. shared with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audiences how CloudMD is addressing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity by digitizing the delivery of healthcare, with a focus on “whole persons health” - including mental health - providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. DOCRF closed out 2020 with a series of blockbuster acquisitions and flush with cash from oversubscribed capital raises, positioned for its next exciting growth phase.

Watch DOCRF Next Super Stock livestream video: http://bit.ly/3ipVskp

Sharing his vision for DOCRF in 2021, CEO Dr. Essam Hamza said: “The growth of 2020 was just a preview for what’s to come... Now that we have the team, infrastructure, and capital in place, we are ready for the real growth phase. 2021 will be the real inflection point for CloudMD - and we are just getting started... ”

June 28 - DOCRF announces closing acquisition of Oncidium Inc., one of Canada’s leading healthcare providers to employers. Oncidium has built a difficult-to-replicate ecosystem of over 500 clients servicing more than 2 million employees across Canada and more than 2,000 health care providers and medical assessors. Oncidium has an annualized revenue run rate of $54 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%, is highly accretive to CloudMD. On a consolidated basis, CloudMD has an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $140 million with overall gross margin of 35% and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: "More HealthTech M&A in Pipeline..."

AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s Investors Discovery Day livestream event. AIML Chairman Tim Daniels shared with investors the company’s innovative wearable healthtech platform which uses AI and machine learning for applications ranging from remote patient monitoring, to fitness/health tracking and more.

With an initial focus on large B2B contracts, including insurance providers, AIML is now capitalizing on growing consumer demand for its wearables, which it is marketing through online direct-to-consumer channels. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

June 28 - AIMLF has entered into a binding Letter of Intent, subject to certain terms and conditions, regarding a strategic partnership and equity interest in the Paris, France based company, Tech2Health, a digital healthcare innovator with a basket of wellness and health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental well-being by utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets, remote live counselling, and a physical wellness center.

June 22 - AIMLF’s Health Gauge subsidiary enters strategic partnership with Lenica Research Group, a leader in the development of innovative, evidence-based tools to improve brain function and enhance athletic performance for the pending commercial launch of Lenica's Peak Cognition sports training platform. AIMLF CEO Randy Duguay, noted the partnership with Lenica reflects their shared focus on employing advanced digital health tools to enhance performance and support overall health and wellness:

“...By combining Lenica's Virtual Reality (VR)-enhanced sports training platform and Health Gauge's physiological health information capture technology - which generates detailed data on heart health, stress management, skin temperature and other key metrics - we'll be able to offer athletes, coaches and trainers an incredibly precise, comprehensive picture of an athlete's current state of health and how to improve it.”

WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL) ( WLYYF) “The ‘Berkshire Hathaway’ of Tech-Enabled Health Care - On Track to $400 Million Revenues”

“...We regard ourselves, aspirationally, as the Berkshire Hathaway tech-enabled health care. Much like Berkshire Hathaway, our goal is to make investments in highly successful and resilient companies run by top-notch management teams that have a superior track record of delivering results. The main difference here is that Berkshire, has a very wide mandate and ours is very much focused on the theme of tech-enabled healthcare, as we see this as a pivotal time, where digitization and modernization are occurring in one of the largest sectors in the world….”

“...Furthermore, Berkshire Hathaway companies and leaders are invited to stay, be empowered and continue their journey while benefiting from being in the group. We have similarly structured the company into several business units, each with its own business unit leader. WELL is employing a decentralized operating strategy where most of the operating decisions are managed by the leaders of the different business units. This allows the company to grow in scale without added bureaucracy, and leaner shared services.

“... WELL’s goals for 2021: One, is to drive organic growth across all our business units and again, using the opportunity to cross-fertilize and leverage new opportunities through the network effects brought about by our growing network. Two, continue to follow a very disciplined acquisition and capital allocation strategy. Three, increase EBITDA throughout the year. Four, increase operating cash flows through acquisitions, optimizing costs and digitizing clinical assets. And five, increasing our market share of digital health and virtual care-related products and programs.

“Our outlook remains very positive across all our business units. We continue to have approximately 9 executed LOIs signed and pending for execution. The value of these LOIs when combined with our existing deals propels us to well over $400 million in revenue and over $100 million in EBITDA. Given the strong scale, WELL continues to seriously evaluate the prospects and feasibility of a U.S. IPO in the next few months….”

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ( WLYYF) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3604nnc

Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Reliq Telehealth Platform”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF, Financial) CEO, Lisa Crossley explained how the company’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform is now at an inflection point - with three significant new contracts announced, just in the past 30 days - andon path to $100 million revenues by 2024 (which could give RQHTF a valuation of $1 billion+ based on current peer group valuations).

Reliq’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

June 16 - RQHTF has signed a contract with a large regional clinic in Nigeria to provide its iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) modules and its iUGO Voice automated interactive voice recognition platform to their chronic disease patients. “Nigeria has a population of over 210 Million people,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. “Over 4 Million Nigerians have diabetes and over 8 Million have hypertension. Reliq will be able to deploy our iUGO Care and iUGO Voice solutions in Nigeria to help cost-effectively improve health outcomes and access to care for chronic disease patients. Our software’s multilingual capabilities and our track record of successful deployment in areas with very limited infrastructure and connectivity – such as Northern Ontario and rural Texas – Reliq is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the rural and urban Nigerian population. We expect to start onboarding in July.”

May 6 - RQHTF signs four new Skilled Nursing Facility clients in the Southern United States, and is expanding its Care Management team in response to significant demand for the Company’s Care Management Services. Using RQHTF’s iUGO Care platform, SNFs can provide discharged patients with Transitional Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Annual Wellness Visits and other services aimed at preventing readmissions and proactively managing chronic conditions to improve health outcomes. These services create new, high margin revenue streams for Skilled Nursing Facilities while also improving patient satisfaction, and help SNFs avoid significant financial penalties assessed by Medicare and Medicaid for preventable readmissions.

