Heritage Bank of Commerce Builds Out National Specialty Finance Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Heritage Bank of Commerce Builds Out National Specialty Finance Group

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Heritage Commerce Corp ( HTBK), today announced that the Bank continues to expand its Specialty Finance Group. The Specialty Finance Group consists of Bay View Funding’s national factoring business and the Bank’s national Asset-Based Lending (“ABL”)/Corporate Finance team and regional Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending team in the San Francisco Bay Area. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding is a wholly owned subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce.

The Specialty Finance Group is structured to focus on and serve a comprehensive variety of clients who need alternative loan products. The solutions driven team of commercial finance professionals has a long and established history of funding privately held, microcap, venture-backed, private equity supported and publicly traded companies across the United States.

“These companies are often uniquely poised for substantial growth and need flexible sources of working capital to expand their operations,” said Glen Shu, Executive Vice President at Heritage Bank of Commerce, and President of the Specialty Lending Group. “We have a highly experienced, dedicated team who are actively implementing our national strategy for both our ABL and factoring services. We are optimistic about an improving economy, as we emerge from this pandemic, and look forward to working with new growth minded entrepreneurs who will need our specialized services.”

“Our ABL team provides financing solutions for working capital and refinancing of existing business debt for emerging growth companies. Lending products include revolving lines of credit and term-loan financing,” added Mr. Shu. “We also have a tenured SBA lending group that offers personalized, proven expertise and flexible loan products. Working with the SBA, we offer lending solutions that typically have longer terms and lower down payment requirements than what are available with traditional commercial loans.”

Additionally, Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is an expert in the factoring industry, with over three decades of experience in servicing clients across the U.S. The Bay View Funding team provides extensive knowledge in a wide range of industry solutions and works with factoring facilities up to $20 million. For more information on Bay View Funding, please visit https://www.bayviewfunding.com.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.heritagebankofcommerce.bank. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

For additional information, contact: Jarrod Gerhardt, SVP, Marketing & Communications, 925.287.7884.

ti?nf=ODI3MjM2MSM0MjczMDkwIzIwMjY5MTY=
7b109a3d-ec0a-4521-a65b-b20e87030863
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment