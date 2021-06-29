TEDU Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Tarena International, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tarena International, Inc. ("Tarena" or "the Company") ( TEDU) and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tarena securities between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tedu.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees were interfering with external audits of Tarena’s financial statements for certain periods; (2) Tarena suffered from revenue and expense inaccuracies; (3) Tarena engaged in business transactions with organizations owned, invested in or controlled by Tarena employees or their family members, which in some instances were not properly disclosed by Tarena; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tarena’s financial statements from 2014 through the end of Class Period were not accurate; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Tarena you have until August 23, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

