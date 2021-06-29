Logo
Tetra Tech Wins $37 Million USAID Women's Economic Empowerment Contract

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a five-year, $37 million single-award contract to promote the socioeconomic empowerment of women and girls in Colombia.

Through the USAID Generating Equity Activity, Tetra Tech will support the Government of Colombia to empower women and girls by engaging the public and private sector to reduce gender-based violence, transform gender norms and attitudes, create economic opportunities for women, and improve awareness and implementation of gender-related policies and services.

Tetra Tech’s team of economic and gender specialists will work with public and private sector partners to improve local capacities to achieve equity and improve economic outcomes for Colombian women. Efforts will focus on the most vulnerable groups including Afro-Colombian, indigenous, LGBTQI+ populations, migrants, and women with disabilities. Tetra Tech also will support Colombian institutions and partners to engage men and boys to positively transform gender norms.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID to enhance economic opportunity and promote conditions for peace in Colombia for more than 20 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to combining Tetra Tech’s focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion with our technical expertise in economic empowerment and gender integration to strengthen women’s equity in Colombia.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210629005226r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005226/en/

