Tetra Tech Wins $37 Million USAID Women's Economic Empowerment Contract

Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a five-year, $37 million single-award contract to promote the socioeconomic empowerment of women and girls in Colombia.

Through the USAID Generating Equity Activity, Tetra Tech will support the Government of Colombia to empower women and girls by engaging the public and private sector to reduce gender-based violence, transform gender norms and attitudes, create economic opportunities for women, and improve awareness and implementation of gender-related policies and services.

Tetra Tech’s team of economic and gender specialists will work with public and private sector partners to improve local capacities to achieve equity and improve economic outcomes for Colombian women. Efforts will focus on the most vulnerable groups including Afro-Colombian, indigenous, LGBTQI+ populations, migrants, and women with disabilities. Tetra Tech also will support Colombian institutions and partners to engage men and boys to positively transform gender norms.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID to enhance economic opportunity and promote conditions for peace in Colombia for more than 20 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to combining Tetra Tech’s focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion with our technical expertise in economic empowerment and gender integration to strengthen women’s equity in Colombia.”

