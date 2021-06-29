Logo
Tyler Technologies Announces 2021 Maine App Challenge Winners

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that three digitally-savvy high school students from Maine were recently selected as winners of the 2021+Tyler+Technologies+Maine+App+Challenge, a contest that encourages students to develop a mobile application and create a video to showcase their design.

The winners received scholarships totaling $10,000, which were presented at Tyler’s virtual awards ceremony on June 23. Steve Wozniak — a renowned electronics engineer, computer programmer, philanthropist, and technology entrepreneur — also recorded a message played during the ceremony that congratulated the participants and winners of the Maine App Challenge.

This year’s winners are:

  • First place: Aidan Blum Levine of Deering High School created Oops! I Forgot!, an app that provides students a way to stay organized and keep track of school assignments, classes and activities.
  • Second place: Sarah Hagan of Cape Elizabeth High School created The Bookshelf Elf, a tool to help middle school students choose books that interest them to encourage independent reading.
  • Third place: Frazier Dougherty of Yarmouth High School created Train ME, a workout app that focused on high intensity interval training (HIIT). The app allows users to create customizable workouts or choose from a database of premade workouts designed to maximize muscle growth.

“This is the seventh year of the Maine App Challenge, and these students continue to raise the bar on innovative app designs,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s Enterprise Group. “I am always impressed by their ideas and seeing those ideas come to fruition with a user-friendly app. We hope that these students remain inspired to possibly pursue a career in technology one day.”

These three winners were rewarded with college scholarships totaling $10,000 in 529 college savings plans. Tyler also gifted tablets to the students who completed the first 50 submissions. Additionally, a guaranteed internship interview will be given for the top 10 submission participants following each student’s college sophomore year.

Tyler also awarded a $500 check to the Maine high school with the most teams or individuals submitting an eligible entry. This year’s winner is Biddeford Regional Center of Technology in Biddeford whose students submitted a total of 11 applications.

The Maine App Challenge was developed in 2015 in partnership with Educate+Maine%27s+Project%26gt%3BLogin to encourage the next generation of professionals to pursue future careers in STEM-related disciplines and explore the world of software design and development.

For more information about the Maine App Challenge, please contact [email protected].

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

