Music Meets Makeup to Set the Mood: e.l.f. Cosmetics Presents Electric Mood

e.l.f. Cosmetics is rocking its new limited-edition Electric Mood collection, born from Beautyscape, e.l.f.’s annual competition which offers beauty’s rising stars a once-in-a-lifetime chance to help build an original beauty collection.

e.l.f. Cosmetics' limited-edition Electric Mood collection inspired by music artists, Tove Lo, Pitizion and Tiana Major9, is exclusively available at elfcosmetics.com and Target Style. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this year’s competition, e.l.f. mixed it up joining forces with music artists, Tove Lo, Pitizion and Tiana Major9, each of whom are the inspiration for one of the three Electric Mood collections. Continuing e.l.f.’s ongoing commitment to inspire generations of young enthusiasts to be strong, smart and bold, Girls Inc. also played a role in Beautyscape – from which three alumnae, Nina Ho, Joleena Mundy, and Aryana Richardson, were selected to participate in the creation of the beauty collection. e.l.f. announced the winners last October, %40karolscorner, %40emilyannecarden and %40the_brooksbrother, who were selected by a panel of judges and e.l.f.’s social community.

“Beautyscape was born out of e.l.f.’s purpose of empowering others and encouraging self-expression,” said Kory Marchisotto, CMO, e.l.f. Beauty. “Remixing the competition this year with UMGB and Girls Inc. to force multiply was truly inspiring. The connection between the artists, winners and alumnae was instant and beautiful – and you can see the magic in all three collections.”

COME TOGETHER

To immerse themselves in product development and innovation at e.l.f., the Beautyscape winners and Girls Inc. alumnae started their journey by participating in innovation courses followed by experiential classes to engage, inspire and reflect on the art of everything around them – from a virtual cooking class to a high-energy fitness class to a makeup class with a celebrity makeup artist. The last step was the Beautyscape winners and Girls Inc. alumnae working with the e.l.f. team and UMGB artists on the makeup collection.

PRESENTING ELECTRIC MOOD

Experience the unique self-expression and styleof each UMGB artist in each set of Electric Mood. Let’s give it up for Electric Mood!

#1 -- Inspired by: Grammy and Golden-Globe nominated Swedish singer and songwriter Tove Lo

The vibe: Glitter meets rock and roll grit.

The lineup:

Disco Glitz Brow & Eye Kit/$18

Get your dazzle on with this universal eye and body glitter paste. It comes with a dual-ended applicator and brush.

Hydrating Balm/$10

Infused with jojoba oil and vegan collagen, this soothing balm hydrates and provides a sheer wash of color.

Glassy Skin Balm/$8

Step out in this translucent balm formula, which produces a stunning, glass-skin effect. It’s perfect for all skin tones.

Electric Mood Brush Set/$15

A limited-edition four-piece brush and sponge set designed to complement the Electric Mood collection.

#2 -- Inspired by: Future-facing R&B, soul and hip-hop artist Tiana Major9

The vibe: Vibrant color goes graphic.

The lineup:

Feeling Lucky Eyeshadow Palette/$16

Dip into these creamy, highly pigmented formulas. Choose from matte, shimmer and metallic finishes in 18 shades.

Lip Duo/$12

Pucker up with this high-shine lip gloss and lip pencil duo. Each is infused with coconut oil and shea butter for kissable lips.

Illuminating Elixir/$14

Multi-tasking 2-in1 face concentrate infused with hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil promotes a hydrated, natural-dewy glow.

#3 -- Inspired by: Superstar Colombian singer and songwriter Pitizion

The vibe: South of the border, sun-kissed skin with a bold lip.

The lineup:

Shadow Crayon Duo/$12

The eyes have it with this pair of creamy, blendable shadows. Both are long-wearing, smudge-proof and crease-resistant.

Plumping Sheer Slick/$7

Temperatures will rise when you swipe on this lightweight, cherry-hued lipstick. You get a rich wash of color with a balmy texture.

De La Sol Cream Face Quad/$12

Radiance happens with this collection of cream blush, bronzer and highlighter. The finish is your-skin-but-better.

As a special encore, Artists Tove Lo, Pitizion and Tiana Major9 have each remixed a song inspired by their beauty collection and music style that will be available on Spotify. The Beautyscape remixes of Tiana Major9’s “Lucky” and Pitizion + Adso Alejandro "Apatía” will be available starting July 2. Tove Lo’s “Cool Girl” (The Beautyscape Remix) will be available on Spotify starting July 9.

ELECTRIC MOOD x DROPSHOP

Early Access via The DROPSHOP by Afterpay

Consumers will have early-access to shop the Electric Mood collection through The DROPSHOP by Afterpay, a new platform by Afterpay that unlocks exclusive access to limited edition merchandise, offers and experiences. Live today, June 29 at 9:00am EST, shop on elfcosmetics.com and check out using Afterpay to get exclusive, first-access to the collection. The DROPSHOP by Afterpay will give shoppers instant access with the ability to use their own money and pay over time. Consumers will also be able to virtually try on products from each of the music inspired Electric Mood Collection bundles, via individual Snapchat augmented reality filters through Wednesday, June 30.

General access to the collection starts on July 1 at elfcosmetics.com, target.com and Target stores.

