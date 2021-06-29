AGC and Autodesk Launch Media Library to Boost Representation of Diversity in Construction

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) and Autodesk today launched the Construction Diversity Image Library, a collection of photographs for use by the media featuring diverse individuals in the construction workforce. The library will launch with an established collection of images and as part of the initiative, organizations from across the design, engineering and building industry are invited to contribute additional photographs.

In both 2019 and 2020, the annual workforce survey conducted by the AGC and Autodesk identified a steady and unfulfilled demand for more talent, with up to 80 percent of contractors reporting they are unable to find skilled workers. To fill the workforce gap and deliver on the growing call for more buildings, construction needs to attract and retain new talent.

The Construction Diversity Image Library provides editors and journalists with a resource to easily access imagery that showcases diversity in construction as it exists today and empowers the industry to appeal to new, diverse talent.

"The library is a valuable asset that provides media easy access to photos featuring various communities in construction," said Jan Tuchman, editor-in-chief, Engineering News-Record (ENR). "It will help us represent diversity in our stories more generally so that hopefully more people can see a place for themselves in the industry – whether in the field, trailer or office."

"Showing potential recruits that they will not be alone on the jobsite will make construction careers even more attractive to many people," said Stephen E. Sandherr, CEO of The Associated General Contractors of America. "The Construction Diversity Image Library provides an invaluable tool for helping the industry recruit the kind of diverse workforce it needs to keep pace with future demand."

To kickstart the library's collection, Autodesk commissioned a gallery of photographs in collaboration with several AGC member firms. Autodesk will continue adding content, and other companies and associations that share a commitment to elevating diverse representation in construction are invited to add their own images to the library.

The new Construction Diversity Image Library follows on the heels of the AGC and Autodesk's women's safety harness grant program, and builds on a shared resolve to address workforce shortages, improve jobsite safety and boost diversity and inclusion in construction. At Autodesk University 2020, industry publications ENR and Construction Business Owner along with AGC member firms also participated in a panel discussion, "How the construction industry and media can work together to attract more diversity."

"As the saying goes, you can't be what you can't see," said Allison Scott, director of construction thought leadership, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "By increasing the diverse representation of construction professionals in the media, we can show that a career in construction is within reach for people who may never have considered it an option. Both Autodesk and the AGC are committed to celebrating industry diversity and encouraging more growth for the future of work in construction."

Organizations interested in contributing to the library can do so here. All submitted images are for editorial use only by media publications. If used in editorial coverage, images will be credited to the contributing organization.

To learn more about the role that initiatives such as the Construction Diversity Image Library play in supporting industry diversity and inclusion, visit the Autodesk Digital Builder blog to read an interview with Henry Nutt III, chair of the AGC's National Diversity & Inclusion Steering Committee. Autodesk also offers additional resources, events and conversations for those who want to get involved in shaping the future of construction on the newly launched "Advancing the Industry" webpage.

