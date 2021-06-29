Cornerstone Building Brands Joins Alan Jackson for Disaster Relief Efforts in Newnan, Georgia

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announced today a donation of building products valued at $500,000 to Habitat for Humanity’s nationwide Disaster Risk Reduction and Response program, as well as a $100,000 financial contribution to the Coweta Community Foundation. These donations, presented on June 26 at the Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson, will support disaster relief and recovery efforts in Newnan, Ga., following the devastation of the March 2021 tornado.

Cornerstone Building Brands Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lee (second from left) presents checks to Coweta Community Foundation Executive Director Kristin Webb (third from right) and Habitat for Humanity Affiliate Support Manager, U.S. Long-Term Disaster Recovery Michael Mongeon (far right) at the Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson on June 26. Also pictured are Emcee and ESPN College Football Analyst David Pollack and Cornerstone Brands EVP, Operations Jim Keppler and Chief Marketing Officer Susan Selle. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cornerstone Building Brands is no stranger to Newnan or its hometown hero, country music superstar Alan Jackson. Almost 1,800 of the company’s 20,000 employees work in six manufacturing plants near Newnan, and Jackson was the founding ambassador of Cornerstone Building Brands’ Home+for+Good+project, which works to help alleviate the shortage of affordable housing in partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. Contributing locally produced building materials and financial resources to support Jackson’s efforts to aid the community’s recovery was an easy decision for the company to make.

“I appreciate Cornerstone Building Brands’ help to repair and rebuild my hometown after the tornado,” Jackson said. “There’s a lot of people that lost everything, and this’ll help ’em get a new start.”

The building materials Cornerstone Building Brands provides to Habitat for Humanity will contribute to the nonprofit housing organization’s efforts to repair damaged homes and to rebuild affordable, resilient housing in the Newnan community and other areas impacted by natural disasters. The donation will include fortified products, such as impact windows and performance siding, that are more resistant to natural disasters. The monetary donation to Coweta Community Foundation will help drive a range of recovery efforts including insurance deductible relief, temporary shelter and storage, rebuilding and restoration.

“We’re excited to work with Alan Jackson, our first Home for Good project ambassador, to respond to the need to rebuild housing in his hometown of Newnan,” said James S. Metcalf, chairman and chief executive officer of Cornerstone Building Brands. “At Cornerstone Building Brands, our purpose is to positively contribute to the communities where we live, work and play. This community is an important part of Cornerstone Building Brands and our broader work toward affordable and resilient housing across the U.S.”

Through this donation, Cornerstone Building Brands is continuing its commitment to affordable housing as part of its Home+for+Good+project through 2022. Since the inception of the Home for Good project in 2016, the company has donated more than $2.5 million in exterior building products to rebuild or remodel more than 550 Habitat homes in more than 90 communities. In addition, hundreds of Cornerstone Building Brands employees have volunteered on Habitat home builds in more than 30 cities.

“We’re thankful for Cornerstone Building Brands’ support of our disaster response efforts with their generous product donation,” said Colleen Finn Ridenhour, chief development officer at Habitat for Humanity International. “Their continued partnership will help more individuals have access to safe, reliable shelter.”

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, NC, we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our portfolio of trusted brands spans vinyl windows (Ply Gem, Simonton, American Craftsman), vinyl siding (Mastic, Variform, Ply Gem), stone veneer (Environmental StoneWorks, Ply Gem), insulated metal panels (CENTRIA, Metl-Span), metal building systems (Star Building Systems, Ceco Building Systems, Metallic Building Systems, Heritage Building Systems, Robertson Building Systems), metal roof and wall systems (MBCI, ABC, CENTRIA, Metl-Span, Metal Depots) and metal accessories, and we lead the market across multiple product categories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in Cornerstone Building Brands’ culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

About Alan Jackson

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson’s membership among music’s all-time greats is part of a long line of career-defining accolades that include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, 30 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, Ga., has sold nearly 60 million albums worldwide and ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time (rock, pop and country). He has released more than 60 singles, registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 major music industry awards, including 19 Academy of Country Music Awards, 16 Country Music Association Awards, a pair of Grammys and ASCAP’s Founders and Golden Note Awards.

Jackson – one of the most successful and respected singer-songwriters in music – has just released his latest album, Where Have You Gone. The 21-track collection features 15 songs penned solely by the music icon. He’s also the man behind one of Nashville’s most-popular tourist stops, AJ’s Good Time Bar, a four-story honky-tonk in the heart of downtown featuring daily live music and a rooftop view of Music City.

