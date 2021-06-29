Charlotte's Web, Inc. to be Exclusive Hemp CBD Provider at Life Time

PR Newswire

Through exclusive multi-year agreement Charlotte's Web™ Hemp CBD Products to be available at 140+ Life Time Athletic Clubs and Premier Events Across United States

DENVER, Colo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Charlotte's Web, Inc., the World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™ and a Certified B Corp and Life Time, the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand with athletic lifestyle resorts and athletic events across the U.S., today unveiled a new multi-year exclusive agreement.

Charlotte's Web™ and CBDMEDIC™ branded hemp CBD products will be available for purchase in more than 140 Lifecares destinations located with Life Time's athletic resorts and on its online health store at shop.lifetime.life. Additionally, as the exclusive CBD product partner of Life Time, Charlotte's Web products will also be featured on in-club signage, as well as in the award-winning Experience Life magazine and online digital content.

Charlotte's Web hemp-derived topicals and ingestible dietary supplements will be featured at several of Life Time's iconic athletic events, including the Verizon New York City Triathlon, the Leadville Race Series and the Life Time Miami Marathon.

"This is a strategic relationship born of our shared values around wellness, quality and sustainability," said Deanie Elsner, Charlotte's Web CEO and President. "This partnership aligns well with our expansion strategy to reach consumers in new environments across the U.S. We are excited to work with Life Time."

"As the healthy way of life partner to our members and event participants, we are always looking for like-minded companies that can help complement their goals," says Kimo Seymour, President, Life Time Media and Events. "Charlotte's Web is extremely well-respected in the CBD category and we are pleased to have them as our exclusive CBD retail partner."

For more information on Charlotte's Web, visit www.charlottesweb.com

About Life Time, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts , owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life .

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the market leader in innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into whole-plant hemp extracts containing naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D science division is located at the University at Buffalo in New York which is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system of 64 universities. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, inflammation recovery) , CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions , as well as CBD pet products for dogs . Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 14,000 retail doors and 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Charlotte's Web to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including assumptions as to the efficacy and results of research; and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Company's operations. These foregoing lists are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's most recent annual information form and other public documents on file with the Canadian Securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charlottes-web-inc-to-be-exclusive-hemp-cbd-provider-at-life-time-301322101.html

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.