Welltower Closes $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) ("Welltower" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully closed its offering (the "Offering") of $500 million in 2.050% senior unsecured notes due January 2029.

Welltower intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt and investing in health care and seniors housing properties.

Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. served as representatives for the Offering.

The Offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement of the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of this Offering were filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained at no cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. can arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling Wells Fargo Securities toll-free at 800-645-3751, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146 or Morgan Stanley & Co. toll-free at 1-866-718-1649.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering and filed with the SEC and in the company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

