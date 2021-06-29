Logo
TTEC Awarded 5-Year Blanket Purchase Agreement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

TTEC selected for technical expertise, intelligent automation technology, and strong operational management delivered on TTEC's Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) Platform

PR Newswire

DENVER, June 29, 2021

DENVER, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, is pleased to announce that on June 14, the Company was awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The award is part of the agency's disaster preparedness strategy for fully managed, scalable contact center services and staff during periods of high disaster activity. TTEC was one of four partners selected to the BPA after participating in a competitive, two-phase evaluation process.

"TTEC is honored to be a part of FEMA's proactive, next-generation strategy for disaster relief. This forward-thinking approach enables immediate mobilization of fully managed, scalable contact center technology and operations when a disaster strikes," explained Ken Tuchman, TTEC chairman and CEO. "By creating a vehicle that enables immediate contact center activation, FEMA will accelerate the speed and quality of support available to people when they need it most."

The FEMA award acknowledges that TTEC is fully prepared and able to deliver on all of the necessary qualified personnel, materials, facilities, and management resources to furnish contact center services as specified in the statement of requirements. The maximum ceiling of the award is approximately $228 million for the contract period of performance. It is based on current appropriations to be shared by the four BPA awardees on specific future awards to be made by FEMA. The period of performance of the BPA is a one-year base contract with four, one-year option years, for a total BPA length of five years.

"TTEC has a long history successfully serving federal, state, and local government agencies seeking to develop and implement citizen-centric strategies. Our ability to remove complexity and rapidly deliver seamless citizen experience at scale is creating significant value with the Public Sector," explained Andrew Martin, TTEC Group Vice President, Public Sector. "Our solutions reduce the risk for the agencies we support and deliver great experiences for the constituents they serve. The combination is creating transformational results for the Public Sector."

Additional Resources:

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience-as-a-Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands and federal, state, and local government agencies, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 58,500 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com/.

contact
Marji Chimes
[email protected]
+1.203.722.1602

TTEC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA27622&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ttec-awarded-5-year-blanket-purchase-agreement-by-the-federal-emergency-management-agency-301322113.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA27622&Transmission_Id=202106290957PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA27622&DateId=20210629
