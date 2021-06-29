Logo
PowerA Announces the New Designed for Xbox Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The One-of-a-Kind Designed for Xbox Controller Shines with Thousands of Vivid Color Combinations and Enhanced Features for a Truly Immersive Gaming Experience

PR Newswire

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 29, 2021

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, a leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, is launching its newest controller: The Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. Following the massive success of the original Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One, the Spectra Infinity shines even brighter with thousands of customizable color combinations featuring 20 vivid colors, a range of shades, and multiple LED effects. Looks aside, gamers can gain a competitive advantage thanks to pro-style features including mappable buttons, three-way trigger locks, powerful dual rumble motors, a Share Button, and more on this super-comfortable, ergonomic controller. Play Your Way™ with the Spectra Infinity, available now at all major retailers where gaming accessories are sold and PowerA.com for $44.99.

PowerA_Spectra_Infinity.jpg

A Uniquely Vibrant Gaming Experience

Equipped with brilliant LEDs, the Spectra Infinity lets you customize the controller's light-up colors across three distinct Spectra Zones, including an edge-lit design around the housing, light-up rims around the D-pad and right thumbstick, and a third Spectra zone around the left thumbstick and gaming buttons. Additionally, the LED effects bring your gaming experience to life with "Breathing" or "Solid" modes. Twenty vivid colors and shades with 10 brightness levels can be programmed easily across these three distinct Spectra Zones for thousands of awesome color combinations that give your controller a look that's truly your own.

Pro-Style Features for a One-of-a-Kind Controller

Experience great gameplay with two rear mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons that you can program on-the-fly, mid-game, ensuring you never need to take your thumbs off the sticks. Three-way trigger locks allow you to quickly adjust your trigger pulls to short, mid-range or long to match your game and playing style for super-precise throws. The Spectra Infinity is packed with fan-favorite features, including Dual Rumble Motors, precision-tuned analog thumb sticks, and embedded anti-friction rings for smooth stick control.

Gaming with your squad? The 3.5mm stereo audio jack accompanied by the new Volume Dial with one-touch Mic Mute means you can plug in and chat with your friends as you dive into your gaming worlds with crystal-clear audio. For friends not in your group, the Share Button lets you celebrate your most unbelievable moments with anyone.

Also included with this controller is a braided 10-foot cable with snap-lock and an inline breakaway feature that lets you play from your favorite spot in the room securely and confidently. Secure endless victories – no batteries required.

PowerA Warranty

All PowerA products, including the Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller, are backed by a two-year limited warranty.

About PowerA

Headquartered in Woodinville, Washington, PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA is a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe. PowerA products are available at major retailers across the globe, including North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. To learn more, visitPowerA.com.

Find PowerA on Social

Facebook:PowerAExperience
Twitter:@PowerA
Instagram:@powera_gaming
YouTube:PowerAVideos

Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox "Sphere" Design, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

favicon.png?sn=FL26304&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powera-announces-the-new-designed-for-xbox-spectra-infinity-enhanced-wired-controller-301321797.html

SOURCE PowerA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL26304&Transmission_Id=202106290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL26304&DateId=20210629
