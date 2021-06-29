Logo
EPFR Launches Dataset Providing New Market Insights from Global Hedge Fund Flows

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

New dataset offers a more comprehensive view of capital flows when combined with EPFR mutual fund and ETF database

PR Newswire

BOSTON, June 29, 2021

BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPFR, a subsidiary of Informa Financial Intelligence and worldwide industry leader in providing fund flows and allocation data to financial institutions, announces its Hedge Fund Flows dataset. The new offering applies EPFR's core competency in a combined database between EPFR and partner, Backstop BarclayHedge, delivering clients investment insights from a particularly discrete investor type.

EPFR_Logo.jpg

The dataset provides non-estimated fund flow calculations at the fund level, offering a precise proxy of investor sentiment and hedge fund activity, and granularity to derive better insights. When viewed alongside EPFR's mutual fund and ETF data that tracks $48 trillion in global capital flows, Hedge Fund Flows offers investors a more complete view of market drivers supporting investment and risk management decisions.

"Our clients have expressed significant interest in hedge fund analysis, and we're pleased to bring Hedge Fund Flows to market with the support of our Backstop BarclayHedge partner," said Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR. "EPFR has a long-standing history of empowering investors with timely fund flows and allocations insights, and this new offering continues that mission, helping clients make more informed investment decisions."

BarclayHedge has been collecting hedge fund performance data for more than 30 years and is recognized as a trusted source of fund performance information helping allocators make better fund selection decisions.

"Providing clients with hedge fund performance benchmarks and analytics is core to our business," said Sol Waksman, President at Backstop BarclayHedge. "We are excited to collaborate with EPFR to better service the wider investment community with this new fund flows dataset. EPFR is recognized as a market leader and is a valued partner in this new product launch."

Hedge Fund Flows is the latest addition in a suite of offerings that includes EPFR's Fund Flows and Allocations, China Share Class Allocations and FX Allocations datasets. For additional information about Hedge Fund Flows, please visit: https://financialintelligence.informa.com/epfr-hedge-fund-flows-data.

About EPFR:
EPFR, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), provides fund flows and asset allocation data to financial institutions around the world. Tracking over 133,700 traditional and alternative funds domiciled globally with more than $48 trillion in total assets, we deliver a complete picture of institutional and retail investor flows and fund manager allocations driving global markets. Our market moving data services include daily, weekly and monthly equity and fixed income fund flows and monthly fund allocations by country, sector and industry. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/epfr.

EPFR, a division of Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. For more information, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

About Backstop BarclayHedge
BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop, currently maintains data on more than 7,100 hedge funds, funds of funds and CTAs. The BarclayHedge Indices are utilized by institutional investors, brokerage firms and private banks worldwide as performance benchmarks for the hedge fund and managed futures industries.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Zach Allegretti, JConnelly
973-850-7341
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY21709&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epfr-launches-dataset-providing-new-market-insights-from-global-hedge-fund-flows-301319217.html

SOURCE EPFR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY21709&Transmission_Id=202106290908PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY21709&DateId=20210629
