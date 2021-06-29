Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. (Riggs Distler), a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (Oaktree), on its pending sale to Centuri Group, Inc. (Centuri), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX; SWGH). Riggs Distler is a leading provider of power and utility services throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Under the terms of the transaction, Centuri will acquire a 100% ownership interest in Riggs Distler for $855 million. The transaction is being led by Drew+Spitzer, Matt+White, Greg+Waller, Thomas+Saunders and Phil Hart of the Harris Williams Energy%2C+Power+%26amp%3B+Infrastructure+%28EPI%29+Group.

“Riggs Distler’s impressive suite of offerings in the utility and infrastructure sectors has helped the company develop a diverse and recurring client base,” said Drew Spitzer, a managing director at Harris Williams. “During its partnership with Oaktree, Riggs Distler unlocked new, transformative growth opportunities, including early entry into 5G and offshore wind infrastructure, while completing several highly accretive acquisitions which complement the platform. Their addition to the Centuri family of companies provides an attractive opportunity to expand operations across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, which are experiencing strong growth given increasing demand for utility infrastructure replacement and expansion work.”

“We continue to see tremendous interest across the broader utility services market, and Riggs Distler’s unique combination of market leadership and highly visible revenue streams provides a foundation in a market where resiliency continues to be one of the focal points for potential acquirors,” added Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“The industry expertise and attention to detail provided by Drew, Matt and the rest of Harris Williams was integral to this transaction,” said Stephen Zemaitatis, Jr. president and CEO of Riggs Distler. “We believe joining the Centuri enterprise will be an excellent opportunity for Riggs Distler as we embark on our next chapter, and all of us at Riggs Distler are grateful to have worked with Harris Williams to achieve this ideal outcome.”

Riggs Distler, based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is one of the largest utility contractors in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has established itself as a leading provider of turnkey network and infrastructure maintenance, repair and upgrade solutions, with a focus on critical electric and gas services for clients in the power, industrial and utility industries. The company also sits at the forefront of several energy transition megatrends, with capabilities in smart meters, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure and renewables. In addition to its turnkey solutions for utility providers, Riggs Distler is the only provider in the region with a full suite of civil, mechanical, electrical and fabrication capabilities.

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $153 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide.

Centuri is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North American gas and electric providers. Through sound investment, shared services, and an unwavering commitment to the safety of its employees and the communities it serves, Centuri supports the performance of its operating companies throughout the U.S. and Canada. Centuri is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX).

Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams EPI Group has significant experience advising market leading providers of technology, services and products across a broad range of sectors. These sectors include energy management; infrastructure services; utility services; testing, inspection, and certification services; environmental services; engineering and construction; power products and technology; and energy technology. For more information on the Group’s experience, please visit the EPI+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

