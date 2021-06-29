Logo
Real Matters to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters”), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results via news release on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

To access the call:

  • Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 968-2239
  • Participant International Dial-In Number: (825) 312-2065
  • Conference ID: 17620638

To listen to the live webcast of the call:

The webcast will be archived and a transcript of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website following the call.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include the majority of the top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY), Denver (CO) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

