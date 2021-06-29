Progress Expands Women in STEM Scholarship and Announces Recipient of 2nd Annual Mary Székely Scholarship

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Progress Expands Women in STEM Scholarship and Announces Recipient of 2nd Annual Mary Székely Scholarship

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Progress adds India scholarship and increases total contributions to over $30,000 annually for women in U.S., Bulgaria and India looking to study computer science or related fields

BEDFORD, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the expansion of its Women in STEM scholarship series to India with the establishment of the “Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM.” The company is also proud to announce Gavriela Tejedor Meyers of Brookline, MA as the 2021 recipient of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM.” Gavriela will attend Wesleyan University, class of 2025.

The Progress Women in Tech Scholarship Series
Launched in 2019 with the founding of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM”, the Progress Women in STEM scholarship series has continued to expand its support for women pursuing studies in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering and/or IT.

Today, the Women in STEM scholarship series includes:

  • Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM: A $10,000 four-year renewable scholarship granted to a Massachusetts woman, including someone who identifies as a woman, who plans to study computer science, computer information systems, software engineering and/or IT. Progress also granted one-time $1,000 scholarships to each of the four remaining finalists not selected.
  • Women in Tech Scholarship at American University in Bulgaria: An annual donation of $12,500 for female students with outstanding academic performance studying computer science, information systems or mathematics.
  • New in 2021: The Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India. This is a $2,000 four‐year renewable scholarship to cover tuition, fees and educational expenses for women pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering, and/or IT. The application process is now open. Click here to learn more.

2021 Recipient of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM”
Progress is proud to announce Gavriela Tejedor Meyers of Brookline, MA as the 2021 recipient of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM.” Gavriela is a graduate of Brookline High School, Brookline, Massachusetts and will attend Wesleyan University in the fall.

Gavriela was one of many highly qualified, inspiring women that applied for the 2021 scholarship. She is a National Honor Society student with experience in engineering and web design. At school she was founder of the Brookline High Technovation Challenge, a team of young women who compete annually in a worldwide app-making competition. Gavriela worked with a cohort of teachers to implement computer science into the math curriculum at her school and was a student teacher in calculus and algebra II. She was also instrumental in hiring diverse candidates, such as the Chair of the CTE department and two math teachers at her high school.

Outside of school, Gavriela volunteers, assisting the elderly in her community, teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) to immigrant adults and volunteering to support early education. Gavriela also helped Spanish-speaking residents with voter registration during the last presidential election. In addition, Gavriela completed internships in website design, search engine optimization and teaching children computer programming. Last year, she was the worthy recipient of two awards: the Jose Ricardo and Maria Calleja Book Award for Affinity with Latinx Community and the Charlotte Ramsey Memorial Book Award for Mathematics.

“The best and most innovative ideas come from people with rich and diverse life experiences,” said Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta. “Gavriela is the most recent example of such impressive women applying for our STEM scholarships. As an industry leader, it is our duty to expand opportunities for women in STEM, not only in the U.S., but in regions throughout the world. I am so proud we are able to advance the education of talented women such as Gavriela, each of whom will no doubt make her mark on our industry.”

The Women in STEM scholarship series is part of the Progress for Tomorrow Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. To learn more about Progress for Tomorrow, click here. Read the company’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report or explore career opportunities at www.progress.com/careers.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress ( PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure - leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Kim Baker
Progress
+1 781-280-4000
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3MjM5NCM0Mjc0NjMyIzIwMDYzMjY=
0826e4ca-6ce0-44be-8d1e-edf4ddedc516
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment