RealPage Appoints Dana Jones as Chief Executive Officer

RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Dana Jones has been named Chief Executive Officer. Jones, who was a member of RealPage’s Board of Directors since 2019 and has over two decades of experience leading and growing global enterprise software businesses, will succeed long-time CEO and founder Steve Winn, effective August 2, 2021. She will also serve as President and as a member of RealPage’s Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005346/en/

Dana Jones, Chief Executive Officer of RealPage (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Jones served as CEO of Sparta Systems, an enterprise quality management software provider, where she led the company’s transition to the cloud, accelerated growth, reinvigorated product innovation, and drove a renewed focus on customer success. Prior to Sparta Systems, Jones was CEO of Active Network, and she previously held multiple leadership positions at Sabre Airline Solutions. Jones currently serves on the Board of Directors of Agilysys and Zapata Computing.

“We’re excited to have Dana join us in our mission to drive digital transformation in the residential rental real estate industry,” said Charles Goodman, Chairman of RealPage and Operating Partner at Thoma Bravo. “As a seasoned executive with a successful track record of transforming enterprise software companies into innovative market leaders, plus her deep understanding of RealPage from her work as a Board member, Dana is the perfect choice to lead RealPage through its next phase of growth. We thank Steve Winn for his vision, leadership and dedication to the company. She is uniquely positioned to take the baton from Steve and build on RealPage’s considerable success as a trusted partner for real estate owners, managers and investors.”

Steve Winn, the Company’s current CEO, said, “The next generation of RealPage will benefit from Dana’s experience as a board member at Agilysys, an enterprise software provider for the hospitality industry, and her leadership as Chief Marketing Officer for Sabre Airline Solutions. At Sabre, Dana partnered with airlines to redefine the passenger journey, leveraging a modern suite of integrated solutions. RealPage has had a similar mission with property owners and residents, and there is more opportunity now than ever before. Our customers are looking for outstanding experiences that are enabled by the suite of solutions that RealPage offers. As a Board member, Dana already understands our business and it was also imperative that we found someone with a successful track record in the private equity world. Dana brings a superior level of proven results across all these disciplines.”

“I am thrilled to take on this new role at RealPage and could not be more excited to lead RealPage in its next chapter,” said Dana Jones. “Under the visionary leadership of Steve Winn, RealPage has cultivated a suite of world-class solutions and a team of inspired software pioneers. RealPage serves a dynamic sector, where our customers are still undergoing significant transformation and need an innovative partner like RealPage to help them achieve their goals. With RealPage’s industry leading solutions, a strong commitment to the needs of our customers, and the operational expertise of Thoma Bravo, we will continue to create value for our customers, partners and employees.”

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit RealPage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005346/en/