CLNV - Clean Vision Appoints Veteran Tech Exec John R. Owen as COO; Following its GGII MOU Last Week, Company Expects Rapid Ramp Up in Global Ops

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK: CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Board of Directors has named John R. Owen Chief Operating Officer.

Clean_Vision_John_Owen.jpg

Mr. Owen brings over 30 year's executive experience in venture-stage and emerging-growth companies in technology, entertainment, and finance. His background includes managing high growth technology companies to successful exits, most notably the $100 million sale of The Ant Farm, an adtech company, to DDB, a subsidiary of Omnicom, Inc. while serving as CFO. Mr. Owen has also served a three-year tour as AVP at Bank of America.

His appointment follows the Company's subsidiary Clean-Seas signing a binding MOU June 23 with Green Global International Investments, in which Clean-Seas partners with this leading plastic waste-to-energy technology group that specializes in building commercial scale pyrolysis plants worldwide.

In his new role, Mr. Owen will actively manage the day-to day operations of parent company Clean Vision while advising management of portfolio companies 100BIO and Clean-Seas on operations and finance. Additionally, key responsibilities include overseeing accounting and administration for the Company and its portfolio companies as well as evaluating and financial modeling all prospective major business deals or new acquisitions.

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, stated, "John is a great get. He's served as CEO, CFO or COO of entrepreneurial, primarily tech companies for 20 of the past 24 years, several of which were publicly held. His ability to manage rapid growth is exceptional, and he arrives just in time as I anticipate a rapid ramp up in global operations in the weeks and months ahead following the Clean-Seas binding MOU with GGII," he added. "Clean-Seas has several important new business initiatives in active development that competitive factors preclude disclosing at this time, but as soon as we get these locked down, I'm looking forward to making those announcements."

Commenting on his appointment as COO, Mr. Owen said, "I've been intimately involved with developmental stage companies most of my career, so I know well when I see extraordinary value and opportunity. I'm delighted to join Clean Vision and work with Dan and his outstanding, growing management team."

Mr. Owen earned a BA in economics from UCLA, and an MBA, with an emphasis on international business, from Loyola Marymount University.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.
Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers 'best in class' full solution's provider sourcing and deployment of the latest technologies for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, securing feedstock and off-take agreements.

The Company expects to develop socially impactful programs, improving quality of life, and conforming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Clean-Seas is driven by the 3P's, People, Planet and Profit. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation
Clean Vision is a public company that acquires, manages, and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the clean technology and green energy sectors. Its portfolio companies include Clean-Seas and 100Bio. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contacts
Clean Vision
Dan Bates, CEO
Clean Vision Corporation
[email protected]

Investors
Frank Benedetto 619.915.9422
Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

favicon.png?sn=LN27750&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clnv---clean-vision-appoints-veteran-tech-exec-john-r-owen-as-coo-following-its-ggii-mou-last-week-company-expects-rapid-ramp-up-in-global-ops-301322187.html

SOURCE Clean Vision Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN27750&Transmission_Id=202106291050PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN27750&DateId=20210629
