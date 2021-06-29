Hemp Naturals signs contract to acquire a commercial property in upstate New York and sets eyes on expanding operations

PR Newswire

NEW VINEYARD, Maine, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Naturals (OTC PINK: HPMM), an early-stage venture committed to researching, developing, acquiring, and selling products made of industrial hemp, today announces its pending acquisition of a state-of-the-art facility in upstate New York. The purchase is part of Hemp Naturals' strategic plan and vision of becoming an industry leader in the industrial hemp sector, and eventually, if federal legalization of cannabis becomes a reality, in the cannabis industry.

The 8,250sf commercial building consisting of office, production/ warehouse space and a detached shop/garage. Features in the production/warehouse portion of the building consist of a 400 AMP 3-phase power service, a 6" reinforced concrete floor, 3 - 12'x14' overhead doors and a 1,680sf mezzanine. The property also includes a 3,000 KVA solar. The commercial property is an ideal space for Hemp Naturals to expand its operations and break into New York state's multi billion dollar cannabis market. The company's purchase of the property comes on the heels of New York's recent legalization of cannabis and positions Hemp Naturals as a competitor in the cannabis market in the state, pending potential federal cannabis regulation changes.

"Hemp Naturals is committed to improving the lives of people everywhere through high-quality CBD products, and we see New York as an exciting new market for our venture," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of Hemp Naturals, Inc. "Our newly acquired space in the state will allow us to expand our hemp harvesting operations in the immediate future while positioning us to move forward with cannabis growth and harvesting should cannabis be legalized on the federal level. We look forward to the addition of this new state-of-the-art space as we continue to make strategic acquisitions and add value to our shareholders' investment portfolios."

