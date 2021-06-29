Logo
Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lincoln Financial Group (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.

Previously, French was the company’s head of Corporate Communications, a position she held since 2018. During that time, she built a creative, high-performing team focused on engaging and informing employees, increasing executive leadership’s visibility, and elevating awareness of the company’s products and solutions. She joined Lincoln Financial in 2016 as vice president, Internal Communications.

“Elena is an engaging and inspiring leader, who continues to demonstrate her ability to drive exceptional results and build industry-leading teams,” said Ohl. “She has a passion for her work, and I am confident she will build on her strong background and experience to further position Lincoln as a leader in helping Americans achieve financial security.”

French has more than 20 years of experience overseeing the development and implementation of successful brand- and business-driven strategic marketing and communication programs within the financial services, health care and telecommunications industries. She is a graduate of The George Washington University with a B.A. in Political Communications and Journalism.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-3645165-062321

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210629005821r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005821/en/

