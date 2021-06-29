Iran International Reports on Seedo Corp's Disruptive Technology

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Iran International Reports on Seedo Corp's Disruptive Technology

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

London based Iranian International television spotlights Seedo Corp’s vertical farm technology that produces saffron “exactly like the Iranian farms.”

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp. ( SEDO), an agritech company that is developing the protocols to grow saffron using vertical farming technology, was featured in a television segment on Iran International. The story spanned many topics including the low yields of saffron grown by traditional farming and how Seedo Corp’s technology can help countries like Iran triple their annual production. It was also reported that an entire farm can produce only 5lbs of saffron annually, which is why the spice deemed “red gold” is the most expensive spice in the world.

“Seedo Corp is focused on providing the innovation needed to grow the saffron industry,” says David Freidenberg, CEO of Seedo Corp. “We are excited to see there is global interest in our technology that can benefit local and national economies. The industry needs a solution that can alleviate the arduous farming process that currently hinders the market from expanding. Seedo’s R&D moves closer than ever at finalizing the vertical farming protocols that can boost the billion-dollar saffron industry.”

“This is an exciting time for Seedo Corp as we assess the results of our first iteration of saffron produced using the most advanced technology and data science gathered from leaders in the field of saffron growing and agriculture,” says Dr. Gil Feiler, Seedo Corp’s Chairman. “As we look towards the next phase of our development and the potential commercialization of our saffron, we hope there is a future collaboration with the Iranian people.”

Iran International invited a saffron connoisseur to try Seedo’s saffron for quality assurance. The expert reported that Seedo’s saffron tasted “exactly” like the saffron produced by Iranian farms.

Seedo’s first batch of saffron was delivered to its brand ambassador and world renowned 2-Michelin star Spanish Chef Kiko Moya for use in culinary applications. The agritech company recently invested in state-of-the-art equipment featuring the latest software designed to create the precise growing conditions to deliver superior quality saffron suited for a variety of applications. Seedo continues to meet with key officials in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, as well as saffron growers in preparation for going to market.

About Seedo:
Seedo Corp. ( SEDO) is an agtech company that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand but are hindered by the low yields and specifications required by traditional farming. Seedo's technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to our ability to successfully execute a smooth transition of CFO functions as well as our ability to retain and recruit qualified executives; uncertainties related to, and failure to achieve, the potential benefits and success of our senior management team and organizational structure; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace; our substantial indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
David Freidenberg,
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
+1 (800) 608-6432
ti?nf=ODI3MjQxNCM0Mjc0NzQ2IzUwMDA3MjgyNw==
45069de7-16fc-4e17-8694-5a23888d7bd9
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment