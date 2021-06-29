Energy Recovery to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2021, on Aug 5, 2021 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT. Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board of Directors and President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joshua Ballard, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and take analyst questions after prepared remarks.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Thursday, August 5, 2021 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL

Thursday, August 5, 2021, 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT

Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150

Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

Access code: 13720677

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

Expiration: Sunday, September 5, 2021

US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853

Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access code: 13720677

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at ir.energyrecovery.com. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for water desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

