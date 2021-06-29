Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Earnings With Investors

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to discuss second quarter 2021 earnings.

The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, August 4. To view Allstate’s quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, visit the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These materials will be available by about 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.

You can access the investor webcast at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will be posted shortly after the call ends. A list of preliminary dates and times for future earnings calls/webcasts is on the Allstate+investor+website.

