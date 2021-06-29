WynnBET Unveils Details Of New Blue Wire Podcasting Studio At Wynn Las Vegas

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, unveiled on Tuesday details of the Blue Wire podcasting studio currently under construction at Wynn Las Vegas. The 1,700-square-foot, state-of-the-art space is set to kick off operations in August ahead of the 2021 NFL season and will be utilized year-round to create thousands of hours of sports-related audio, video and social content from Blue Wire's network of more than 175 podcasts, reaching 50-plus million annual downloads.

"The production and distribution of engaging, 'only at Wynn' content is an important part of our strategy to build the WynnBET brand," said Craig Billings, President of Wynn Interactive. "Our partnership with Blue Wire will create unique storytelling-based sports content, much of it produced at Wynn Las Vegas. The onsite studio will energize our physical sportsbook and promote the WynnBET experience"

In anticipation of the studio's opening, Blue Wire has also announced that Chris Long and Cris Carter are now part of the platform's renowned roster of podcasting talent. Cris Carter, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and legendary wide receiver, will host a new podcast under the Blue Wire umbrella called WR1, where he will interview the top receivers in football. Chris Long, celebrated former NFL defensive end and global philanthropist, will continue his wildly popular podcast, Green Light With Chris Long, which will now be licensed exclusively by Blue Wire and co-produced with his digital media company, Chalk Media. The partnership with Long was negotiated between Allied Sports and Blue Wire. WynnBET will serve as title sponsor for both Carter and Long's programs.

Current Blue Wire headliner, Haley O'Shaughnessy, co-host of the basketball lifestyle podcast Spinsters alongside Jordan Ligons, will also maintain a prominent presence at the studio to deliver her unique perspective on the week's current events and provide in-depth reporting on topics that showcase the other side of basketball. New and existing Blue Wire talent making appearances at the studio will continue to be announced.

"This partnership gives Blue Wire a national stage inside Wynn Las Vegas to compete with top publishers in sports and entertainment," said Blue Wire CEO Kevin Jones. "We'll continue to work with emerging talent and create original content from the floor of the resort, becoming an activation hub for events such as the NBA Summer League, the 2022 NFL Draft, and beyond. We can't wait to start hosting creators, partners, and fans this August."

The fully customized Blue Wire studio is located inside of Wynn Las Vegas adjacent to the casino floor, fronted by floor-to-ceiling glass walls so that fans and resort guests can view recordings and live events from the public promenade. The sleek space features the latest technology for audio and video recording, a central set for four people in front of a 14-foot-high LED video wall, a second more intimate set for two people, an ultra-plush guest lounge with dry bar, sports memorabilia display wall, and private green room.

Design highlights include an interplay of iconic patterns from the sports world, with large-scale graphic walls featuring stylized interpretations of basketball court lines, football fields, baseball diamonds, and soccer fields. Complimenting the basketball court floor are luxury finishes that take inspiration from classic materials used in sporting equipment, like rich leather, baseball stitch accents, ash wood, and slick frosty- hued marble to emulate the ice in hockey rinks. Completing the effect is a collection of custom sports-related art and a wall of text that repeats Blue Wire's core vision and values of Hustle, Innovation, and Inclusion; and Amplifying Underrepresented Voices In Sports.

