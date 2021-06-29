Logo
Barstool Sports Launches Partnership with Sezzle, a Leader in Next-Gen Payments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Barstool Sports partners with Sezzle to bring millions of next-gen buyer's Sezzle's top-rated Buy Now, Pay Later solution

- Both brands understand and serve Gen Z and Millennials, Barstool Sports' decision to select Sezzle as its BNPL provider is an obvious and mutually beneficial pairing.

- In addition to serving as Barstool's preferred payment option, Sezzle is also undertaking marketing promotions to Barstool's audience, which includes sponsorships of Barstool's franchise shows.

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, June 29 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, June 29 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, the highest-rated Buy Now, Pay Later solution, today announced the launch of its partnership with digital media giant Barstool Sports.

Sezzle_Logo.jpg

Sezzle is undertaking marketing promotions to Barstool's audience, which includes sponsorships of Barstool's shows.

Barstool Sports chose Sezzle as its exclusive Buy Now, Pay Later ('BNPL') option, citing the payment provider's purpose-driven business approach and the direct avenue to next-gen shoppers that it provides. Over 70% of Sezzle users are Millennials and Gen Zers. Sezzle's "Buy Now, Pay Later" option, which is growing in popularity, as millions of shoppers opt for the convenience of paying in four easy installments, over six weeks, with zero interest. Among similar 'BNPL' platforms, Sezzle is gaining traction as a most user-friendly, trusted, and performance-driven pay later solution for online retailers.

"We chose Sezzle because they are not simply a payments company, but a marketing organization that speaks the language of our fans. Sezzle is an ideal partner for Barstool and is taking a 360 approach in reaching our audience," commented Barstool CRO Deirdre Lester. "They provide a highly rated payments solution for our e-commerce business as well as reaching fans across several of our marquee brands and shows."

In what Barstool Franchises can you hear more about Sezzle?

"Barstool Sports is a brand that epitomizes consumerism of the new generation. At Sezzle, we actively promote product innovation that reaches the needs of young shoppers," said Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim. "Whether through credit-building or purpose-driven marketing campaigns––we understand and appreciate that shoppers today look for authenticity in the brands they love. Barstool Sports provides a bridge to millions of brand-loyal consumers looking to redefine payments."

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a payments company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations. Users' credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 34,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visithttps://my.sezzle.com/news/

Sezzle Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG27827&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barstool-sports-launches-partnership-with-sezzle-a-leader-in-next-gen-payments-301322246.html

SOURCE Sezzle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG27827&Transmission_Id=202106291156PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG27827&DateId=20210629
